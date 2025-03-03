2025 Fantasy Preview: Logan O’Hoppe

Outlook: One of just seven backstops to eclipse the 20-homer mark last year, O’Hoppe still managed to finish last year as a top-10 fantasy option at the position, despite clearly wearing down in the second half when he batted .196 (37-for-189) with six homers in 53 contests following the All-Star break. The Halos brought in veteran Travis d’Arnaud via free agency to help shoulder some of the workload, especially against left-handed pitching, which should keep him fresher down the home stretch. One of the few catchers capable of consistently launching 20 homers, the hope for Los Angeles and fantasy managers is that some extra rest enables O’Hoppe to look more in 2025 like the impact slugger that batted .276 with 14 homers over 83 games prior to last year’s Midsummer Classic. He’s one of the safer top 10 catchers for fantasy purposes with the upside to reach 30 round-trippers if everything comes together.