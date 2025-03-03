 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Marcus Semien

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:00 AM
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Marcus SemienTEX - 2B
Bats: RAge: 34Mixed 5x5: $7 | AL 5x5: $15
2024: 2B:159Mixed 2026: $5 | 2027: $3
Outlook: Semien’s unparalleled durability continues to be his signature calling card as he remains a fixture atop the Rangers’ lineup card. The 34-year-old ironman has suited up at least 155 games in eight of the last nine full seasons dating back to 2015. He wasn’t an elite fantasy contributor last year at the keystone, mostly due to continued fall off in the stolen base department, but his truly insane volume will drive his fantasy appeal for at least a couple more years. The three-year steals decline keeps Semien from threatening Marte, Altuve and Albies at the apex summit of the keystone for fantasy purposes, but he remains one of the safest high-floor compilers at the position group as a reliable 25-homer threat with elite runs scored and RBI totals.
