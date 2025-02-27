2025 Fantasy Preview: Max Fried

Outlook: Apart from the odd spike in his walk rate, it was business as usual for Fried last season. He did have another scare with his forearm, but it was just a case of neuritis this time and he missed only three turns. It wasn’t like in 2023, when it was whispered he might need Tommy John and he missed half of the season. No one seemed particularly worried about his arm when he hit free agency, and he wound up taking a eight-year, $218 million deal from the Yankees. A big groundball pitcher, Fried should fare well in Yankee Stadium. Of the 67 pitchers to throw 500 innings so far this decade, Fried has the best barrel rate, second-best home run rate and third-best groundball rate. That he’s just average in terms of strikeouts caps his fantasy upside some, but barring any additional health scares this spring, he’s still a clear No. 2 in mixed leagues.