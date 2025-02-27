 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Aaron Judge
MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_thielen_250227.jpg
How much does Thielen have left in the tank?
nbc_pl_whulei_250227.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Leicester City MWK 27
nbc_roto_rfs_tylerwarren_250227.jpg
Warren ‘absolutely could go top 10' in NFL draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Aaron Judge
MLB: San Diego Padres-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Fernando Tatis Jr.
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfs_thielen_250227.jpg
How much does Thielen have left in the tank?
nbc_pl_whulei_250227.jpg
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Leicester City MWK 27
nbc_roto_rfs_tylerwarren_250227.jpg
Warren ‘absolutely could go top 10' in NFL draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Max Fried

  
Published February 27, 2025 06:48 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Max FriedNYY - SP
Throws: LAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $17 | AL 5x5: $21
2024: Started: 29 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $16 | 2027: $15
Outlook: Apart from the odd spike in his walk rate, it was business as usual for Fried last season. He did have another scare with his forearm, but it was just a case of neuritis this time and he missed only three turns. It wasn’t like in 2023, when it was whispered he might need Tommy John and he missed half of the season. No one seemed particularly worried about his arm when he hit free agency, and he wound up taking a eight-year, $218 million deal from the Yankees. A big groundball pitcher, Fried should fare well in Yankee Stadium. Of the 67 pitchers to throw 500 innings so far this decade, Fried has the best barrel rate, second-best home run rate and third-best groundball rate. That he’s just average in terms of strikeouts caps his fantasy upside some, but barring any additional health scares this spring, he’s still a clear No. 2 in mixed leagues.
MaxFried.jpg

Mentions
New York Yankees Primary Logo New York Yankees Max Fried.jpg Max Fried