 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Minnesota at Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup podiums record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nevilleintv_250309.jpg
Neville: Manchester United ‘are in trouble’
nbc_pl_ornsteinmun_250309.jpg
Ornstein: Man United promote Vivell
nbc_pl_ornsteinars_250309.jpg
Arsenal finalizing Berta as new sporting director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
2025 Fantasy Preview: Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Syndication: Journal-Courier
Minnesota at Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup podiums record

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nevilleintv_250309.jpg
Neville: Manchester United ‘are in trouble’
nbc_pl_ornsteinmun_250309.jpg
Ornstein: Man United promote Vivell
nbc_pl_ornsteinars_250309.jpg
Arsenal finalizing Berta as new sporting director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Max Scherzer

  
Published March 9, 2025 09:37 AM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Max ScherzerTOR - SP
Throws: RAge: 40Mixed 5x5: $2 | AL 5x5: $7
2024: Started: 9 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $0 | 2027: $0
Outlook: Initially ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason back surgery, Scherzer aimed to return in early May last year, only to go down with a thumb injury in the minors. He made his season debut with five scoreless innings in a win on June 23, but his shoulder turned into a problem in short order. He left his July 20 start with arm fatigue, only to make two more starts on four days’ rest. After a poor showing on July 30, he was shut down, with the Rangers again describing the problem as fatigue. He didn’t pitch again until Sept. 14, and he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury that day. Prior to end of the 2023 season, when he went down with a shoulder strain, Scherzer had gone 11 years without an IL stint due to an arm problem. His velocity was down about one mph overall in his nine starts last year, but that’s still only two mph off his peak. One imagines he’ll be effective while healthy this year, but durability figures to remain an issue. He’s a worthy late-round pick after landing with the Jays on a one-year, $15.5 million contract.
scherzer.jpg

Mentions
Scherzer_Max.jpg Max Scherzer Toronto Blue Jays Primary Logo Toronto Blue Jays