2025 Fantasy Preview: Max Scherzer

Outlook: Initially ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason back surgery, Scherzer aimed to return in early May last year, only to go down with a thumb injury in the minors. He made his season debut with five scoreless innings in a win on June 23, but his shoulder turned into a problem in short order. He left his July 20 start with arm fatigue, only to make two more starts on four days’ rest. After a poor showing on July 30, he was shut down, with the Rangers again describing the problem as fatigue. He didn’t pitch again until Sept. 14, and he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury that day. Prior to end of the 2023 season, when he went down with a shoulder strain, Scherzer had gone 11 years without an IL stint due to an arm problem. His velocity was down about one mph overall in his nine starts last year, but that’s still only two mph off his peak. One imagines he’ll be effective while healthy this year, but durability figures to remain an issue. He’s a worthy late-round pick after landing with the Jays on a one-year, $15.5 million contract.