2025 Fantasy Preview: Nico Hoerner

Outlook: It was an ugly first few months for Hoerner in 2024. He wasn’t doing much damage at the plate and wasn’t stealing the bases like fantasy managers expected on draft day. However, after not attempting a stolen base in more than a month, Hoerner began running wild toward the end of July. He stole 17 bases over his final 54 games to go along with a .313/.350/.427 slash-line. That uptick in play also coincided with him moving down in the order and it’s likely he starts 2025 back down there. Still, his poor first half has knocked him outside of the top-10 second basemen in drafts despite a full season that was mostly in line with his breakout 2023 campaign. The only snag is flexor tendon surgery from October that could delay his start to spring training. Monitor his status this spring and draft accordingly.