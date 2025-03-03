 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brice Turang

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan India
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Maikel Garcia
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Brice Turang

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_250303.jpg
Eagles reportedly have ‘real’ interest in Garrett
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250303.jpg
Cowboys should set deadline for Parsons deal
nbc_pft_jerryjonecancels_250303.jpg
Jones cancels annual Combine media availability

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Nico Hoerner

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:08 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Nico HoernerCHI - 2B
Bats: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $3 | NL 5x5: $11
2024: 2B:144 SS:10Mixed 2026: $3 | 2027: $2
Outlook: It was an ugly first few months for Hoerner in 2024. He wasn’t doing much damage at the plate and wasn’t stealing the bases like fantasy managers expected on draft day. However, after not attempting a stolen base in more than a month, Hoerner began running wild toward the end of July. He stole 17 bases over his final 54 games to go along with a .313/.350/.427 slash-line. That uptick in play also coincided with him moving down in the order and it’s likely he starts 2025 back down there. Still, his poor first half has knocked him outside of the top-10 second basemen in drafts despite a full season that was mostly in line with his breakout 2023 campaign. The only snag is flexor tendon surgery from October that could delay his start to spring training. Monitor his status this spring and draft accordingly.
NicoHoerner.jpg

Mentions
Hoerner_Nico (1).jpg Nico Hoerner Chicago Cubs Primary Logo Chicago Cubs