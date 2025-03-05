 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Robert Suarez

  
Published March 5, 2025 02:48 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Robert SuarezSD - RP
Throws: RAge: 34Mixed 5x5: $9 | NL 5x5: $15
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 65Mixed 2026: $7 | 2027: $1
Outlook: When the Padres signed Suarez to a surprising five-year, $46 million deal prior to 2023, it was with the idea that he’d step in for free-agent-to-be Josh Hader as the team’s closer last season. However, Suarez went on to miss half of 2023 with an elbow injury, and his strikeout rate was well down when he was able to pitch. After the Padres responded by signing elite Japanese closer Yuki Matsui to a five-year deal, it looked like Suarez might remain a setup man. However, Matsui missed time in spring training, and Suarez got off to an incredible start, racking up 17 saves with a 0.72 ERA through the end of May. He didn’t finish quite as well -- he had a 5.24 ERA over the final two months -- but his job was never in doubt. Through it all, Suarez had a 23% strikeout rate that was on level with 2023 and well down from his 32% mark in his first year in MLB in 2022. His fastball velocity was up, though, and since he was throwing 97-101 mph, he typically relied on his four-seamer and sinker, rather than on chasing strikeouts with his changeup. The Padres aren’t lacking for talented relievers, so there’s the chance they could trade Suarez to gain some payroll flexibility. If not, they’ll definitely want Suarez to keep closing for as long as he’s effective. He seems like a safe enough bet as a No. 2 fantasy closer. Still, those in deeper leagues might want to pair him with Jason Adam.
Mentions
