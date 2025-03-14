 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Roman Anthony

  
Published March 13, 2025 10:21 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Roman AnthonyBOS - OF
Bats: LAge: 20Mixed 5x5: $0 | AL 5x5: $3
2024: - MinorsMixed 2026: $11 | 2027: $21
Outlook: Anthony earned the status as one of the top prospects in baseball after hitting .291/.396/.498 in 119 games between Double-A and Triple-A in 2024 with 18 home runs and 21 steals. He has a patient approach at the plate which has kept his strikeout rates low and allowed him to make consistent contact throughout his minor league career. He possesses plus raw power that he began to tap into more often as he lifted the ball more. His flyball rates did regress in his first stint at Triple-A, so the Red Sox may start him out there to see if he can replicate the power production from Double-A, but Anthony should make his debut at some point in 2025. When he does, he will likely play against all right-handed pitchers and provide useful fantasy production in all five categories. However, with the Red Sox outfield currently crowded, it’s hard to see more than 400 plate appearances for Anthony this season.
