2025 Fantasy Preview: Salvador Perez

  
Published February 25, 2025 09:58 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Salvador PerezKC - C
Bats: RAge: 34Mixed 5x5: $6 | AL 5x5: $16
2024: C:91 1B:49Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $2
Outlook: Eventually, one of these years, Perez is going to break down and not deliver elite power production from behind the plate. He showed absolutely no signs of it during his age-34 season though, cutting his strikeout rate to his best mark since 2017 (19.8%) and posting by far the best walk rate of his career (6.7%). He’s an absolute unicorn and should continue to play more than most catchers (thanks to his playing time at first base) while walloping 25 or more homers and driving in a bushel of runs. It’s a steep draft price to pay for a catcher, sure, but Perez is as consistent as they come and as likely as anyone to return a profit from that spot.
sperez.jpg

