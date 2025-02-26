2025 Fantasy Preview: Salvador Perez

Outlook: Eventually, one of these years, Perez is going to break down and not deliver elite power production from behind the plate. He showed absolutely no signs of it during his age-34 season though, cutting his strikeout rate to his best mark since 2017 (19.8%) and posting by far the best walk rate of his career (6.7%). He’s an absolute unicorn and should continue to play more than most catchers (thanks to his playing time at first base) while walloping 25 or more homers and driving in a bushel of runs. It’s a steep draft price to pay for a catcher, sure, but Perez is as consistent as they come and as likely as anyone to return a profit from that spot.