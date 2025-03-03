 Skip navigation
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

nbc_dps_dpondeebosamueltrade_250303.jpg
Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
2025 Fantasy Preview: Willson Contreras
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: William Contreras
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Adley Rutschman

nbc_dps_dpondeebosamueltrade_250303.jpg
Will Deebo, Commanders take step back next season?
nbc_golftoday_burkowskiromine_250303.jpg
Highsmith ‘stuck to process’ at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic

2025 Fantasy Preview: Shea Langeliers

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:00 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Shea LangeliersOAK - C
Bats: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $2 | AL 5x5: $12
2024: C:131Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $1
Outlook: Langeliers appears firmly entrenched as the Athletics’ catcher of the present and future on the heels of back-to-back 20-homer campaigns. The 27-year-old backstop is pretty much a finished product at this stage of his development just a few years after coming over from the Braves as one of the headliners in the Matt Olson blockbuster trade. An all-or-nothing masher who will consistently threaten to reach the 30-homer plateau, Langeliers strikes out too much to envision any improvement in the batting average department. However, he finds himself as a middle-of-the-order run-producer for a rapidly improving lineup with both Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker emerging as star-caliber offensive threats. A slight boost from a counting stats standpoint puts Langeliers squarely in the back-half of the top-10 at catcher for fantasy purposes heading into the 2025 season.
