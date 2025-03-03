2025 Fantasy Preview: Shea Langeliers

Outlook: Langeliers appears firmly entrenched as the Athletics’ catcher of the present and future on the heels of back-to-back 20-homer campaigns. The 27-year-old backstop is pretty much a finished product at this stage of his development just a few years after coming over from the Braves as one of the headliners in the Matt Olson blockbuster trade. An all-or-nothing masher who will consistently threaten to reach the 30-homer plateau, Langeliers strikes out too much to envision any improvement in the batting average department. However, he finds himself as a middle-of-the-order run-producer for a rapidly improving lineup with both Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker emerging as star-caliber offensive threats. A slight boost from a counting stats standpoint puts Langeliers squarely in the back-half of the top-10 at catcher for fantasy purposes heading into the 2025 season.