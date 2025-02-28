 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan
Michigan v Indiana
How to watch Indiana vs Washington: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Strider

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:14 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Spencer StriderATL - SP
Throws: RAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $13 | NL 5x5: $20
2024: Started: 2 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $29 | 2027: $28
Outlook: Coming off a 2023 season in which he led the majors in wins and strikeouts, Strider was the top pitcher on draft boards going into 2024, and he certainly looked the part last spring, when he had a 0.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. His regular season lasted just two starts, though, and after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain, he underwent internal brace surgery on Apr. 12. That’s typically a 12-month recovery, rather than the 14-18 months for Tommy John (which Strider already had in college). Strider was back working off a mound in January, setting up the possibility that he could have a normal spring and open up in the Atlanta rotation. The Braves, though, will likely slow play that a little and have him spend at least the first 2-4 weeks of the season on the injured list. Strider’s velocity dropped one mph from 2022 to 2023 and then was down an additional one mph before last year’s injury, so it’ll be interesting to see if he gets some of that back. He’ll probably be exceptional regardless, but it’d be nice to see what he looks like this spring before making him a top-100 pick.
spencerstider.jpg

Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Mentions
Spencer Strider.jpg Spencer Strider Atlanta Braves Primary Logo Atlanta Braves