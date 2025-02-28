2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Strider

Outlook: Coming off a 2023 season in which he led the majors in wins and strikeouts, Strider was the top pitcher on draft boards going into 2024, and he certainly looked the part last spring, when he had a 0.79 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. His regular season lasted just two starts, though, and after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain, he underwent internal brace surgery on Apr. 12. That’s typically a 12-month recovery, rather than the 14-18 months for Tommy John (which Strider already had in college). Strider was back working off a mound in January, setting up the possibility that he could have a normal spring and open up in the Atlanta rotation. The Braves, though, will likely slow play that a little and have him spend at least the first 2-4 weeks of the season on the injured list. Strider’s velocity dropped one mph from 2022 to 2023 and then was down an additional one mph before last year’s injury, so it’ll be interesting to see if he gets some of that back. He’ll probably be exceptional regardless, but it’d be nice to see what he looks like this spring before making him a top-100 pick.