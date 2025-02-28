2025 Fantasy Preview: Tyler Glasnow

Outlook: Even though he was underachieving a bit with an 8-5 record and a 3.47 ERA, Glasnow provided plenty of value over the first three-plus months last season. He went on the IL in early July with back tightness, but he missed only a couple of starts and was still pitching well into August, when his elbow started barking. It was supposed to be minor, but that didn’t turn out to be the case, and after he suffered a setback in mid-September, he was quickly shut down for the year. The actual injury never received much clarification; the Dodgers originally said there was no structural damage but later termed it a sprain, which is certainly structural damage. Glasnow, who underwent Tommy John in 2021, opted against any surgery this time around. Glasnow’s 134 innings last season produced the second-best xERA (to Paul Skenes), third-best K rate, fifth-best WHIP and fifth-best SIERA among starters (min. 120 IP). Alas, it was also his career high for innings, and even if he stays relatively healthy, he might not beat that total as part of a six-man rotation this year. If he appears healthy this spring, he’ll warrant consideration as a top-20 SP, but he’s a little lower than that now.