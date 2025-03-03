2025 Fantasy Preview: Will Smith

Outlook: You can essentially take 20 homers and 150 combined runs and RBI to the bank with Smith. The 29-year-old backstop has been one of the most consistent catchers since his first full year in 2021. But while his numbers were there in the end, it was carried by an incredible April in which he hit .362 with three homers and 23 RBI. Smith hit just .216 the rest of the way. Through that stretch, he maintained a 40.6% hard-hit rate, 11.1% barrel rate, and 20.9% strikeout rate with a .234 BABIP, marking some bad luck. His fly ball tendencies will keep his BABIP down, capping his batting average upside, but this is one of the safer profiles for power and plenty of counting stats. Smith remains a top-ten option at the position.