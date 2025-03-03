 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Will Smith

  
Published March 3, 2025 03:04 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Will SmithLA - C
Bats: RAge: 29Mixed 5x5: $2 | NL 5x5: $12
2024: C:121Mixed 2026: $2 | 2027: $1
Outlook: You can essentially take 20 homers and 150 combined runs and RBI to the bank with Smith. The 29-year-old backstop has been one of the most consistent catchers since his first full year in 2021. But while his numbers were there in the end, it was carried by an incredible April in which he hit .362 with three homers and 23 RBI. Smith hit just .216 the rest of the way. Through that stretch, he maintained a 40.6% hard-hit rate, 11.1% barrel rate, and 20.9% strikeout rate with a .234 BABIP, marking some bad luck. His fly ball tendencies will keep his BABIP down, capping his batting average upside, but this is one of the safer profiles for power and plenty of counting stats. Smith remains a top-ten option at the position.
Mentions
