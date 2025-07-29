2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Wilson

2025 New York Jets Fantasy Preview: Justin Fields looks to thrive entering his best situation yet The Jets will enter 2025 coming off of another losing season, as first-time head coach Aaron Glenn and company look to change the tide for the team he once played for.

Garrett Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Despite Aaron Rodgers ’ struggles, Wilson still finished top-five in receptions last season.



’ struggles, Wilson still finished top-five in receptions last season. Now reunited with Justin Fields , his former Ohio State quarterback.



, his former Ohio State quarterback. Run-heavy offense lowers ceiling, but Wilson’s volume makes him a safe WR1.

Garrett Wilson WR - New York Jets Age: 25 HT: 6-0 WT: 183 Bye:9

2024: Wilson never meshed with mercurial QB Aaron Rodgers during Rodgers’ disastrous run as Jets starter and it showed in 2024, when Wilson became the team’s No. 2 option behind Rodgers favorite Davante Adams. Still, Wilson somehow finished the year fifth in wideout receptions and 11th in receiving yards, though his efficiency metrics dropped off a bit in the team’s pass-first offense.

What’s changed: Rodgers now plays for the Steelers, Adams now plays for the Rams, and the Jets brought in a new coaching staff along with QB Justin Fields, who played with Wilson at Ohio State. Wilson signed a four-year contract extension with the Jets in July.

2025 Outlook: Wilson will be Fields’ only legitimate target in 2025, which could produce the volume necessary for Wilson to get into the elite tier of fantasy receivers. The Jets under new head coach Aaron Glenn have made no secret about wanting to be among the league’s run-heaviest teams, a total lack of target competition should make Wilson a safe fantasy pick. He should be considered more of a floor option than a wideout with a true ceiling.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NYJ 17 83 147 1103 13.3 64.9 4 4 216 174 133 2023 NYJ 17 95 168 1042 11 61.3 3 3 213 166 118 2024 NYJ 17 101 154 1104 10.9 64.9 7 7 252 201 151 PROJ. 2025 NYJ 17 86 148 899 10.5 52.9 6 6 210 167 124

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

