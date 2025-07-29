2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Despite Aaron Rodgers’ struggles, Wilson still finished top-five in receptions last season.
- Now reunited with Justin Fields, his former Ohio State quarterback.
- Run-heavy offense lowers ceiling, but Wilson’s volume makes him a safe WR1.
|Garrett Wilson
|WR - New York Jets
|Age: 25
|HT: 6-0
|WT: 183
|Bye:9
2024: Wilson never meshed with mercurial QB Aaron Rodgers during Rodgers’ disastrous run as Jets starter and it showed in 2024, when Wilson became the team’s No. 2 option behind Rodgers favorite Davante Adams. Still, Wilson somehow finished the year fifth in wideout receptions and 11th in receiving yards, though his efficiency metrics dropped off a bit in the team’s pass-first offense.
What’s changed: Rodgers now plays for the Steelers, Adams now plays for the Rams, and the Jets brought in a new coaching staff along with QB Justin Fields, who played with Wilson at Ohio State. Wilson signed a four-year contract extension with the Jets in July.
2025 Outlook: Wilson will be Fields’ only legitimate target in 2025, which could produce the volume necessary for Wilson to get into the elite tier of fantasy receivers. The Jets under new head coach Aaron Glenn have made no secret about wanting to be among the league’s run-heaviest teams, a total lack of target competition should make Wilson a safe fantasy pick. He should be considered more of a floor option than a wideout with a true ceiling.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|NYJ
|17
|83
|147
|1103
|13.3
|64.9
|4
|4
|216
|174
|133
|2023
|NYJ
|17
|95
|168
|1042
|11
|61.3
|3
|3
|213
|166
|118
|2024
|NYJ
|17
|101
|154
|1104
|10.9
|64.9
|7
|7
|252
|201
|151
|PROJ. 2025
|NYJ
|17
|86
|148
|899
|10.5
|52.9
|6
|6
|210
|167
|124
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group