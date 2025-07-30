2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Murray finished as QB12 last season, but production fluctuated from week-to-week.
- Rushing attempts dipped, but OC plans to re-emphasize that strength.
- Improved defense could boost possessions and Murray’s overall fantasy output.
|Kyler Murray
|QB, Arizona Cardinals
|Bye: 8
|Age: 27
|HT: 5-10
|WT: 207
2024: Last season Murray wasn’t great, but he most certainly wasn’t bad as he still finished as QB12 in fantasy points per game. The problem was the up and down weeks. In Weeks 1-7 last season he scored 14.2, 28.5, 15.8, 10, 25.1, 12 and 21.2 fantasy points. From Week 8 until the end of the season Murray averaged 4.2 carries for 24.7 rushing yards a game, so he was inconsistent in the run game as well. You got the good, the medium and the not so good.
What’s Changed: Not much has changed on the personnel side as far as offense goes outside of depth. What did change and what should help Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense is the six new projected starters on defense that include Josh Sweat. The Cards’ should be able to improve upon their 12th-worst ranked defense from 2024 and help get more possessions for the offense.
2025 Outlook: Cardinals’ offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said earlier this offseason he didn’t know why Murray didn’t run as much as needed. What’s clear though is that they’ll make an effort to make that part of Murray’s game once again and in turn hopefully vault him back into the top 7-8 quarterback range in fantasy.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|ARI
|11
|259
|390
|66
|2368
|14
|7
|418
|3
|201
|201
|201
|2023
|ARI
|8
|176
|268
|66
|1799
|10
|5
|244
|3
|146
|146
|146
|2024
|ARI
|17
|372
|541
|69
|3851
|21
|11
|572
|5
|297
|297
|297
|PROJ 2025
|ARI
|17
|367
|547
|67
|3585
|23
|11
|616
|5
|307
|307
|307
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
