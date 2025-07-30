 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink’s emotional return to the WNBA: ‘A great day, 10 out of 10'
Riviera
Women’s golf majors in 2026: Schedule and locations for the biggest events
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Adam Scott: ‘Not much happening’ between PGA Tour and PIF

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2025 Fantasy Preview: Kyler Murray

  
Published July 30, 2025 11:33 AM
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
2025 Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Preview: Kyler Murray’s make-or-break season
Kyler Murray failed to take off in 2024, leaving fantasy managers on the hook for an underwhelming season. Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. are looking to rebound in 2025 while Trey McBride and James Conner simply need to hold serve as elite fantasy options.

Kyler Murray 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Murray finished as QB12 last season, but production fluctuated from week-to-week.
  • Rushing attempts dipped, but OC plans to re-emphasize that strength.
  • Improved defense could boost possessions and Murray’s overall fantasy output.

Kyler Murray QB, Arizona CardinalsBye: 8
Age: 27 HT: 5-10 WT: 207

2024: Last season Murray wasn’t great, but he most certainly wasn’t bad as he still finished as QB12 in fantasy points per game. The problem was the up and down weeks. In Weeks 1-7 last season he scored 14.2, 28.5, 15.8, 10, 25.1, 12 and 21.2 fantasy points. From Week 8 until the end of the season Murray averaged 4.2 carries for 24.7 rushing yards a game, so he was inconsistent in the run game as well. You got the good, the medium and the not so good.

What’s Changed: Not much has changed on the personnel side as far as offense goes outside of depth. What did change and what should help Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense is the six new projected starters on defense that include Josh Sweat. The Cards’ should be able to improve upon their 12th-worst ranked defense from 2024 and help get more possessions for the offense.

2025 Outlook: Cardinals’ offensive coordinator Drew Petzing said earlier this offseason he didn’t know why Murray didn’t run as much as needed. What’s clear though is that they’ll make an effort to make that part of Murray’s game once again and in turn hopefully vault him back into the top 7-8 quarterback range in fantasy.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 ARI 11 259 390 66 2368 14 7 418 3 201 201 201
2023 ARI 8 176 268 66 1799 10 5 244 3 146 146 146
2024 ARI 17 372 541 69 3851 21 11 572 5 297 297 297
PROJ 2025 ARI 17 367 547 67 3585 23 11 616 5 307 307 307

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

