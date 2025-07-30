 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Omarion Hampton

  
Published July 30, 2025 12:00 PM
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
2025 Los Angeles Chargers Fantasy Preview: Ladd McConkey takes the next step
Ladd McConkey was the breakout star for the Chargers last year. Now Los Angeles is poised to see another rookie hit the ground running with first-round running back Omarion Hampton.

Omarion Hampton 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Hampton enters NFL as explosive, workhorse-capable rookie with pass-game chops.
  • Najee Harris’ eye injury opens early opportunity.
  • Poised for big rookie role with RB1 ceiling.

Omarion HamptonRB, Los Angeles ChargersBye:12
Age: 22HT: 6-0WT: 220

2024: A solid if distant No. 2 behind Ashton Jeanty in this year’s running back draft class, 22-year-old Hampton (6’0/221) enters the league as a power back who tacked on 67 receptions over the past two seasons. A 1,500-yard rusher on 250-plus carries each of the past two years, Hampton is a genuine workhorse. He’s also a big-play threat, ripping off 45 runs of 10-plus yards last season. That includes 26 of 15-plus yards.

What’s changed: Hampton confirmed his explosiveness at the Combine, posting a 4.46 40, 38-inch vertical, and 10’ 10’’ broad jump. The Chargers’ coaching staff has barely been able to contain its excitement, with OC Greg Roman labeling the rookie “the total package.” Hampton’s potential selection didn’t stop the Bolts from giving Najee Harris $5.25 million guaranteed a month earlier in free agency. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has talked up the duo as a “1-2 punch.”

Outlook: You only take a running back in the first round in 2025 if you are planning on a big early role, while Harris’ mysterious summer eye injury has created an opening for Hampton to further impress his giddy coaching staff. Hampton has a 10-12 touch weekly floor, and his ceiling is making a Jahmyr Gibbs-type impact.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ.2025 LAC 17 194 896 4.6 52.7 8 16 26 119 1 9 172 164 156

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

