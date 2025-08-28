Aaron Jones Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Aaron Jones Sr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Unceremoniously dumped by the Packers after they signed Josh Jacobs on the first day of free agency, Jones fled to division-rival Minnesota one day later. He went on to appear in every game for just the second time since 2019, reaching 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time in eight NFL seasons. Despite a typically disappointing touchdown total (seven), Jones cleared 50 receptions, finishing as the RB19 by average PPR points.

What’s changed: It was a solid fantasy season, but Jones was not efficient. Jones’ sub-50 percent success rate was just 24th in the league, while his average rush yards over expected were an underwhelming 0.17. He also wore down late, prompting an offseason search for a “1B” back that culminated in Jordan Mason’s trade acquisition from the 49ers.

2025 Outlook: The Vikings reached the same conclusion as the Packers: Jones works best as part of a committee. He will have the strong side of it, but Mason is an efficiency beast who will probably be Option 1 near the goal line. Jones is a serviceable RB2 who might be best utilized as a FLEX.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 GB 17 213 1121 5.3 65.9 2 59 72 395 5 7 249 219 190 2023 GB 11 142 656 4.6 59.6 2 30 43 233 1 3 135 120 105 2024 MIN 17 255 1138 4.5 66.9 5 51 62 408 2 7 242 216 191 PROJ.2025 MIN 17 226 913 4 53.7 9 35 44 240 2 10 213 195 178

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

