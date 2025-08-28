Aaron Jones Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ryan Day
No. 1 Texas faces No. 3 and defending champion Ohio State in hyped college football opener
A star-studded field has arrived at TPC Boston, and the LPGA's FM Championship has the makings of a classic
Nelly Korda, after recent putter switch, shoots 67 to open FM Championship at TPC Boston

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Josh Allen fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Ryan Day
No. 1 Texas faces No. 3 and defending champion Ohio State in hyped college football opener
A star-studded field has arrived at TPC Boston, and the LPGA's FM Championship has the makings of a classic
Nelly Korda, after recent putter switch, shoots 67 to open FM Championship at TPC Boston

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_tier5qbs_250828.jpg
Giants’ Dart has ‘top-10' fantasy QB potential
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250828.jpg
NFC East champion odds: Can WAS overtake PHI?
nbc_ffhh_superflexdrafstrat_250828.jpg
Unpacking Superflex quarterback draft strategies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Jones Sr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 28, 2025 01:58 PM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Aaron Jones Sr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Unceremoniously dumped by the Packers after they signed Josh Jacobs on the first day of free agency, Jones fled to division-rival Minnesota one day later. He went on to appear in every game for just the second time since 2019, reaching 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time in eight NFL seasons. Despite a typically disappointing touchdown total (seven), Jones cleared 50 receptions, finishing as the RB19 by average PPR points.

What’s changed: It was a solid fantasy season, but Jones was not efficient. Jones’ sub-50 percent success rate was just 24th in the league, while his average rush yards over expected were an underwhelming 0.17. He also wore down late, prompting an offseason search for a “1B” back that culminated in Jordan Mason’s trade acquisition from the 49ers.

2025 Outlook: The Vikings reached the same conclusion as the Packers: Jones works best as part of a committee. He will have the strong side of it, but Mason is an efficiency beast who will probably be Option 1 near the goal line. Jones is a serviceable RB2 who might be best utilized as a FLEX.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 GB 17 213 1121 5.3 65.9 2 59 72 395 5 7 249 219 190
2023 GB 11 142 656 4.6 59.6 2 30 43 233 1 3 135 120 105
2024 MIN 17 255 1138 4.5 66.9 5 51 62 408 2 7 242 216 191
PROJ.2025 MIN 17 226 913 4 53.7 9 35 44 240 2 10 213 195 178

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Jones_Aaron.jpg Aaron Jones Sr. Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo Minnesota Vikings