Aaron Rodgers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Aaron Rodgers 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB - Pittsburgh Steelers
|Bye:5
|Age: 41
|HT: 6-2
|WT: 223
2024: The good news for Rodgers in his final season for the Jets is that he outscored guys like C.J. Stroud and Matthew Stafford in fantasy points per game. The bad is that he was only QB23 in that regard. The numbers weren’t bad by any means (3897-28-11), in fact if most quarterbacks put up those stats they’d have a little respect on their name. The problem was that it wasn’t up to par from what we’ve seen from Rodgers.
What’s Changed: Rodgers is now a member of the Steelers where he’ll be tossing rock to his new WR1 in D.K. Metcalf. Jonnu Smith being added to the fold helps as well, but after that there isn’t much proven talent as far as pass catchers at Rodgers disposal.
2025 Outlook: With how the Steelers want to play football, Rodgers numbers could look similar to what we saw in 2024. He’ll be in a better football environment, but the 40-touchdown seasons for the future Hall of Famer look to be long gone.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|GB
|17
|350
|542
|65
|3695
|26
|12
|94
|1
|239
|239
|239
|2023
|NYJ
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2024
|NYJ
|17
|368
|584
|63
|3897
|28
|11
|107
|0
|257
|257
|257
|PROJ 2025
|PIT
|17
|342
|544
|63
|3510
|17
|10
|165
|2
|216
|216
|216
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
