Aaron Rodgers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Aaron Rodgers 2025 Fantasy Preview

Aaron Rodgers QB - Pittsburgh Steelers Bye:5 Age: 41 HT: 6-2 WT: 223

2024: The good news for Rodgers in his final season for the Jets is that he outscored guys like C.J. Stroud and Matthew Stafford in fantasy points per game. The bad is that he was only QB23 in that regard. The numbers weren’t bad by any means (3897-28-11), in fact if most quarterbacks put up those stats they’d have a little respect on their name. The problem was that it wasn’t up to par from what we’ve seen from Rodgers.

What’s Changed: Rodgers is now a member of the Steelers where he’ll be tossing rock to his new WR1 in D.K. Metcalf. Jonnu Smith being added to the fold helps as well, but after that there isn’t much proven talent as far as pass catchers at Rodgers disposal.

2025 Outlook: With how the Steelers want to play football, Rodgers numbers could look similar to what we saw in 2024. He’ll be in a better football environment, but the 40-touchdown seasons for the future Hall of Famer look to be long gone.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 GB 17 350 542 65 3695 26 12 94 1 239 239 239 2023 NYJ 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2024 NYJ 17 368 584 63 3897 28 11 107 0 257 257 257 PROJ 2025 PIT 17 342 544 63 3510 17 10 165 2 216 216 216

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs