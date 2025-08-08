Brian Thomas Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Brian Thomas Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Thomas dominated as a rookie, even after Trevor Lawrence ’s injury.

’s injury. New HC Liam Coen plans to feature Thomas all over formation.

plans to feature Thomas all over formation. BTJ is an ascending star with WR1 overall upside in revamped Jaguars’ offense.

Brian Thomas Jr. WR - Jacksonville Jaguars Bye: 8 Age: 22 HT: 6-2 WT: 209

2024: Thomas burst onto the scene as a rookie, piling up explosive plays and proving unstoppable for much of the season. Only Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase racked up more receiving yards than Thomas and a mere five receivers had a better yards per route. Thomas did much of his damage with Mac Jones at quarterback after Trevor Lawrence’s season-ending injury.

What’s changed: The Jaguars hired former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the team’s head coach. They also took Travis Hunter in the first round of the 2025 draft and signed WR Dyami Brown, formerly of the Commanders.

2025 Outlook: Thomas has every chance to lead all receivers in fantasy points this season. Coen’s offensive system should be a boon for everyone in the Jacksonville offense, including Thomas. Coen has said he’ll use Thomas across the formation, keeping opposing secondaries guessing as to how Thomas will be deployed against them. If Lawrence improves in Coen’s system, the sky is the limit for one of the most exciting wideouts in recent NFL history.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 JAC 17 87 133 1282 14.7 75.4 10 10 284 241 197 PROJ. 2025 JAC 17 96 148 1314 13.6 77.3 8 8 277 229 180

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

