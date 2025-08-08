 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Scottie Scheffler loses temper in Memphis heat, but still in the mix at FedEx St. Jude
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals
Pocket pancakes? Brewers selling ballpark flapjacks after Pat Murphy’s viral moment
NFL: Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp
RJ Harvey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Scottie Scheffler loses temper in Memphis heat, but still in the mix at FedEx St. Jude
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Washington Nationals
Pocket pancakes? Brewers selling ballpark flapjacks after Pat Murphy’s viral moment
NFL: Denver Broncos Rookie Minicamp
RJ Harvey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Thomas Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 04:16 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Brian Thomas Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Thomas dominated as a rookie, even after Trevor Lawrence’s injury.
  • New HC Liam Coen plans to feature Thomas all over formation.
  • BTJ is an ascending star with WR1 overall upside in revamped Jaguars’ offense.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Syndication: Florida Times-Union
2025 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview: Can Heisman winner Travis Hunter make an immediate NFL impact?
Breaking down the 2025 Jaguars from every angle, including the passing game, backfield, and win total.

Brian Thomas Jr. WR - Jacksonville JaguarsBye: 8
Age: 22HT: 6-2WT: 209

2024: Thomas burst onto the scene as a rookie, piling up explosive plays and proving unstoppable for much of the season. Only Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase racked up more receiving yards than Thomas and a mere five receivers had a better yards per route. Thomas did much of his damage with Mac Jones at quarterback after Trevor Lawrence’s season-ending injury.

What’s changed: The Jaguars hired former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the team’s head coach. They also took Travis Hunter in the first round of the 2025 draft and signed WR Dyami Brown, formerly of the Commanders.

2025 Outlook: Thomas has every chance to lead all receivers in fantasy points this season. Coen’s offensive system should be a boon for everyone in the Jacksonville offense, including Thomas. Coen has said he’ll use Thomas across the formation, keeping opposing secondaries guessing as to how Thomas will be deployed against them. If Lawrence improves in Coen’s system, the sky is the limit for one of the most exciting wideouts in recent NFL history.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2024 JAC 17 87 133 1282 14.7 75.4 10 10 284 241 197
PROJ. 2025 JAC 17 96 148 1314 13.6 77.3 8 8 277 229 180

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Brian Thomas Jr. Brian Thomas Jr. Jacksonville Jaguars Primary Logo Jacksonville Jaguars