Caleb Williams fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Caleb Williams 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Erratic rookie season for Williams marred by poor clean-pocket efficiency and inconsistent accuracy.

Ben Johnson , upgraded line, and rookie pass-catchers could aid sophomore leap.

, upgraded line, and rookie pass-catchers could aid sophomore leap. Upside for top-10 QB finish if efficiency improves across the board.

Caleb Williams QB - Chicago Bears Bye:5 Age: 23 HT: 6-1 WT: 226

2024: Operating within an offense with no real identity, Williams’ rookie campaign was just about as bad as it could have been after the Bears spent the No. 1 overall pick on him in the 2024 draft. In a season largely defined by Williams’ hair-on-fire play style, the rookie was 11th out of 40 qualifying QBs in completion rate over expected when pressured, though his catchable ball rate in such scenarios ranked near the bottom — 37th out of 40 quarterbacks. With a fantasy points per drop back in line with Aidan O’Connell and Will Levis, Williams struggled mightily from a clean pocket in 2024. He was 0.7 percent over his expected completion rate from a clean pocket in 2024, fifth lowest among qualifying QBs. Williams ended the season with 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns.

What’s changed: The Bears hired head coach Ben Johnson, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Lions, and retooled their offensive line with a series of offseason moves. The Bears also elected WR Luther Burden with the 39th pick in the 2025 draft after taking TE Colston Loveland with the tenth pick in the draft. They team did not re-sign WR Keenan Allen, who led the Bears in receptions in 2024.

2025 Outlook: The Bears spent more than $40 million this spring to revamp an offensive line graded by Pro Football Focus as the league’s eighth best pass blocking unit in 2024. Hopefully that helps Williams stay upright in 2025. Ben Johnson has emphasized quick passing as a way to protect Williams, who says he wants to complete 70 percent of his throws in 2025. Whether Williams will buy into Johnson’s system is another question entirely. Adding Burden and Loveland should be a boon for Williams, who has the upside to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2025 if things break right and Williams improves in every facet of the game.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 CHI 17 351 562 63 3541 20 6 489 0 255 255 255 PROJ 2025 CHI 17 356 554 64 3789 24 11 347 2 272 272 272

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

