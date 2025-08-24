Cam Skattebo fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Cam Skattebo 2025 Fantasy Preview

Cam Skattebo RB - New York Giants Bye:14 Age: 23 HT: 5-11 WT: 215

2024: A small-school transfer who was a 2023 committeeman for Arizona State, Skattebo (5’10/219) broke out as a senior superstar in the desert, racking up 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries (5.8 YPC). He was also a weapon in the passing game, totaling 605 yards and three scores on 45 grabs. Skattebo wasn’t much of a home run threat but was impossible to bring down, breaking over 100 tackles while averaging 4.1 yards after contact. He was also extremely efficient as a receiver, averaging just shy of two yards per route run.

What’s changed: Clocked with 4.65 wheels at his Pro Day, Skattebo’s lack of top-end speed will hurt him in the pros, but he is a high-success rate runner with elite receiving production. That type of player never struggles to find work in the NFL, and Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are weak competition for the fourth-round rookie.

Outlook: Skattebo has been one of the summer’s most closely-watched rookies in fantasy circles. At worst, he seems likely to begin the year as a change-of-pace back getting valuable touches. Coming off a hamstring injury in the preseason, it might take him a few weeks to be in position to threaten for the top job.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ.2025 NYG 17 150 628 4.2 36.9 4 27 40 244 2 6 149 136 122

