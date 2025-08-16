 Skip navigation
Christian Kirk fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 10:42 AM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Christian Kirk 2025 Fantasy Preview

Christian KirkWR - Houston TexansBye:6
Age: 28HT: 5-11WT: 200

2024: Kirk missed much of the 2024 regular season after sustaining a broken collarbone in October, finishing the year with 27 catches for 379 yards and one touchdown on 47 targets. He operated mostly from the slot and ranked 43rd out of 116 qualifying wideouts in ESPN’s open score, which measures a player’s ability to separate from defenders.

What’s changed: The Texans acquired Kirk from the Jaguars. They parted ways with Stefon Diggs and will be without Tank Dell (knee) in 2025. The team also drafted WR Jaylin Noel and WR Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State.

Outlook: Kirk during offseason practices has profiled as C.J. Stroud’s “safety blanket,” according to Texans beat writers. Kirk should function as the primary slot guy in Houston’s balanced offense. He could, however, face competition for slot routes from rookie Noel, who excelled as a slot receiver at Iowa State before being taken in the third round of the 2025 draft. Kirk played well ahead of Houston’s rookie wideouts in offseason practices, per beat writers. Kirk could be a viable WR3 option in 12-team leagues as Stroud’s No. 2 target.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 JAC 17 84 133 1108 13.2 65.2 8 8 242 200 158
2023 JAC 12 57 85 787 13.8 65.6 3 3 150 122 93
2024 JAC 8 27 47 379 14 47.4 1 1 71 57 44
PROJ. 2025 HOU 17 54 97 642 11.8 37.8 5 5 148 120 93

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

