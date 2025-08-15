Colston Loveland fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Colston Loveland 2025 Fantasy Preview

Colston Loveland TE - Chicago Bears Bye:5 Age: 21 HT: 6-6 WT: 241

2024: In his third season at Michigan, Loveland took a step forward with bad quarterback play by averaging 5.8 targets per game and was named second team All-American. The raw numbers were not Tyler Warren numbers, but there was reason to believe in Loveland’s athleticism on the field and the Wolverines were far from a pass-first offense. He was one of the draft’s fastest risers, eventually becoming the first tight end off the board to the Bears.

What’s changed: Stuck in what could become a timeshare with Cole Kmet, Loveland missed the majority of the early offseason with a shoulder injury that required surgery before the combine. He was expected to be cleared for training camp, but missed valuable reps with Caleb Williams.

2025 Outlook: This isn’t to say anything about what Loveland will eventually be, but you could characterize the two things working against him so far as follows: Kmet’s presence (see Dalton Kincaid with Dawson Knox) could be a major snap limiter. Missing the early offseason has tended to portend badly for all manner of pass catchers, let alone someone with little college production. We believe in the traits and we understand why the Bears did what they did, but someone in this offense will probably be overdrafted and there are plenty of warning flags around Loveland. That’s why you can get him as cheap as you can right now.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ. 2025 CHI 17 48 78 625 13 36.7 4 4 133 109 85

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs