Cooper Kupp fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 25, 2025 08:28 AM
Cooper Kupp 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Puka Nacua went down in Week 1 and Kupp briefly looked like a league-winner. He saw 21 targets in LA’s opener and posted a 14/110/1 receiving line only to suffer an ankle injury that landed him on IR in the following week. Both he and Nacua returned later in the season, and it was clear Kupp couldn’t hold a candle to his teammate anymore. The veteran wideout averaged 4.6 catches for 56 yards for the remainder of the season and was held under 30 yards in four of his final five regular season contests.

What’s changed: Despite being beloved by the team, players, and coaching staff of LA, the Rams cut the 32-year-old wideout after the season ended. Kupp landed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seahawks, allowing him to square off with the Rams twice a year for the foreseeable future. Kupp joins a Seattle offense that tried a pass-heavy approach under Ryan Grubb last year and hated what they got. The Seahawks fired Grubb and replaced him with run-first Klint Kubiak.

2025 Outlook: The big question for Kupp will be how he is deployed. Though he fell off in 2024, Kupp still had some juice as a slot receiver. He averaged 1.9 yards per route run and was targeted on 26 percent of his routes out of the slot. Those numbers fell to 1.5 and 22 percent when lined up out wide. The bad news for Kupp is that Jaxon Smith-Njigba, his new teammate, led all receivers in slot catches and yards last year. Unless the Seahawks want to move their young, ascending, first-round wideout out of position, Kupp will be stuck on the outside, crushing his fantasy potential.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 LA 9 75 98 812 10.8 90.2 6 7 201 164 126
2023 LA 12 59 95 737 12.5 61.4 5 5 164 135 105
2024 LA 12 67 100 710 10.6 59.2 6 6 175 142 108
PROJ. 2025 SEA 17 69 111 789 11.4 46.4 5 5 179 144 109

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

