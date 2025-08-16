 Skip navigation
Courtland Sutton fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 10:33 AM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Courtland Sutton 2025 Fantasy Preview

Courtland SuttonWR - Denver BroncosBye:12
Age: 29HT: 6-4WT: 216

2024: The 2024 season saw Sutton’s touchdown production continue at what might be an unsustainable clip. Sutton last season led the Broncos in every receiving category -- including red zone targets -- and brought in eight touchdowns to go along with the ten touchdowns he scored in 2023. With a hefty 13.3 air yards per target, Sutton ranked second among all NFL wideouts in air yards last season. He was among the most pleasant wideout surprises in 2024 fantasy leagues.

What’s changed: The Broncos selected Pat Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed TE Evan Engram in free agency.

Outlook: Sutton will enter his age-30 season as Denver’s clear-cut No. 1 wideout, though a larger role for Marvin Mims and the addition of Evan Engram could cut into Sutton’s target and air yard dominance. Still, Sutton should have every chance to be a top-20 fantasy wideout if Bo Nix continues to look to Sutton as the team’s unquestioned top pass catcher.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 DEN 15 64 109 829 13 55.3 2 2 159 127 95
2023 DEN 16 59 90 772 13.1 48.3 10 10 190 161 131
2024 DEN 17 81 135 1081 13.3 63.6 8 8 240 200 159
PROJ. 2025 DEN 17 74 129 968 13.2 57 8 8 217 180 144

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

