Courtland Sutton fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Courtland Sutton WR - Denver Broncos Bye:12 Age: 29 HT: 6-4 WT: 216

2024: The 2024 season saw Sutton’s touchdown production continue at what might be an unsustainable clip. Sutton last season led the Broncos in every receiving category -- including red zone targets -- and brought in eight touchdowns to go along with the ten touchdowns he scored in 2023. With a hefty 13.3 air yards per target, Sutton ranked second among all NFL wideouts in air yards last season. He was among the most pleasant wideout surprises in 2024 fantasy leagues.

What’s changed: The Broncos selected Pat Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed TE Evan Engram in free agency.

Outlook: Sutton will enter his age-30 season as Denver’s clear-cut No. 1 wideout, though a larger role for Marvin Mims and the addition of Evan Engram could cut into Sutton’s target and air yard dominance. Still, Sutton should have every chance to be a top-20 fantasy wideout if Bo Nix continues to look to Sutton as the team’s unquestioned top pass catcher.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DEN 15 64 109 829 13 55.3 2 2 159 127 95 2023 DEN 16 59 90 772 13.1 48.3 10 10 190 161 131 2024 DEN 17 81 135 1081 13.3 63.6 8 8 240 200 159 PROJ. 2025 DEN 17 74 129 968 13.2 57 8 8 217 180 144

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

