Courtland Sutton fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Courtland Sutton 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Courtland Sutton
|WR - Denver Broncos
|Bye:12
|Age: 29
|HT: 6-4
|WT: 216
2024: The 2024 season saw Sutton’s touchdown production continue at what might be an unsustainable clip. Sutton last season led the Broncos in every receiving category -- including red zone targets -- and brought in eight touchdowns to go along with the ten touchdowns he scored in 2023. With a hefty 13.3 air yards per target, Sutton ranked second among all NFL wideouts in air yards last season. He was among the most pleasant wideout surprises in 2024 fantasy leagues.
What’s changed: The Broncos selected Pat Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed TE Evan Engram in free agency.
Outlook: Sutton will enter his age-30 season as Denver’s clear-cut No. 1 wideout, though a larger role for Marvin Mims and the addition of Evan Engram could cut into Sutton’s target and air yard dominance. Still, Sutton should have every chance to be a top-20 fantasy wideout if Bo Nix continues to look to Sutton as the team’s unquestioned top pass catcher.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|DEN
|15
|64
|109
|829
|13
|55.3
|2
|2
|159
|127
|95
|2023
|DEN
|16
|59
|90
|772
|13.1
|48.3
|10
|10
|190
|161
|131
|2024
|DEN
|17
|81
|135
|1081
|13.3
|63.6
|8
|8
|240
|200
|159
|PROJ. 2025
|DEN
|17
|74
|129
|968
|13.2
|57
|8
|8
|217
|180
|144
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
