Daniel Jones fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Daniel Jones 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Jones flopped in 2024, then landed in Indy as QB insurance.

Richardson’s injuries and poor performance open door for Jones to start Week 1.

A mobile QB2 with a short leash, Jones is only viable in Superflex formats.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Daniel Jones QB - Indianapolis Colts Bye:11 Age: 28 HT: 6-5 WT: 230

2024: You’re not going to believe this, but the Giants’ 2022 success—highlighted by a 9-6-1 record and a playoff win—was indeed a fluke. Jones missed most of 2023 with a neck injury and failed to rebound in 2024. He went 2-8 as a starter while averaging 207 yards and less than a touchdown per game before Brian Daboll pulled the plug. The Giants cut him before the season ended and he closed the year with Minnesota.

What’s changed: With Anthony Richardson struggling through poor play and injuries since entering the league, Indy had to make a concerted effort to bolster its QB2 position. They did so with Danny Dimes on a one-year, $14 million contract. Richardson aggravated his 2023 shoulder injury in the offseason and missed a handful of practices. He is expected to return at some point in training camp, but Jones may have already put enough distance between himself and Richardson to secure the starting role for Week 1.

Outlook: Jones is mobile enough to execute the same game-plan head coach Shane Steichen has dialed up for Richardson and is a more accurate passer. He notably ran for 708 yards and seven scores in his last full season as a starter. If he earns the starting gig, Jones will be in line for a weekly QB2 ranking as long as he holds the job down. That, of course, may not last long, making him a poor bet in anything other than Superflex leagues.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NYG 16 317 472 67 3205 15 5 708 7 289 289 289 2023 NYG 6 108 160 68 909 2 6 206 1 57 57 57 2024 NYG 10 216 341 63 2070 8 7 265 2 135 135 135 PROJ 2025 IND 17 125 194 64 1284 8 4 237 1 106 106 106

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs