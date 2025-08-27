Isaac TeSlaa fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Isaac TeSlaa 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: After three years as a starter at DII’s Hillsdale College, TeSlaa transferred to Arkansas for the 2023 season. He operated as the No. 2 receiver for two years as a Razorback, going from 351 yards in 2023 to 545 in 2024. TeSlaa never accounted for more than 20 percent of his team’s receptions, yards, or touchdowns at Arkansas. He did, however, tear up the NFL Combine with a 9.93 RAS. A 4.43 Forty at 6’4/214 punctuated his strong showing in Indy.

What’s changed: The Lions went off the board in the third round and took TeSlaa at 70th overall. While he could work his way into the WR3 role in Detroit, targets are going to be hard to come by as a rookie.

2025 Outlook: TeSlaa was productive throughout the preseason and earned the praise and trust of head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit coaching staff. The Lions traded away WR Tim Patrick on August 27, indicating TeSlaa, at worst, will being the year as the team’s No. 3 receiver. The rookie will have an outside shot at establishing himself as the WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. He should be rostered in all formats.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ. 2025 DET 17 18 29 277 15.7 16.3 3 3 64 55 46

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

