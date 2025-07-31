Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

2025 Detroit Lions Fantasy Preview: Does the end of season Gibbs show return? The principal players have all returned. Does losing Ben Johnson blunt things for the Lions in fantasy football?

Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Gibbs dominated late last season, delivering league-winning weeks with David Montgomery sidelined.

sidelined. New OC could lean into Gibbs as true lead back.

A safe and elite floor and RB1 overall ceiling makes Gibbs a top-tier pick.

Jahmyr Gibbs RB - Detroit Lions Bye: 8 Age: 23 HT: 5-9 WT: 202

2024: Gibbs blew past even his most optimistic projections, leading the league in rushing scores (16) while averaging just .5 fewer weekly PPR points (21.5) than an historically-good Saquon Barkley. Unsurprisingly, he was at his absolute best when David Montgomery missed Weeks 16-18, averaging 26 touches for 162 yards and two weekly scores in the Lions’ three most important contests. Even with D-Mont back for the Divisional Round, Gibbs turned his 20 handles into 175 yards and two touchdowns.

What’s changed: Former OC Ben Johnson is gone and Montgomery remains. The question is whether new OC John Morton and coach Dan Campbell decide to make Montgomery more of a breather back than true 1B. Because Gibbs is now the unquestioned 1A.

2025 Outlook: Montgomery is an impediment. There is no way around that. But even in D-Mont’s 14 appearances last season, Gibbs averaged 18.7 PPR points. That would have made him the RB6 on the year. Gibbs’ floor is sky high, and his easily-achievable ceiling is an RB1 overall finish.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 DET 15 182 945 5.2 63 10 52 71 316 1 11 242 216 190 2024 DET 17 250 1412 5.6 83.1 16 52 63 517 4 20 363 337 311 PROJ.2025 DET 17 242 1205 5 70.9 10 59 81 559 4 15 323 294 265

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

