Jahmyr Gibbs fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Jahmyr Gibbs 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Gibbs dominated late last season, delivering league-winning weeks with David Montgomery sidelined.
- New OC could lean into Gibbs as true lead back.
- A safe and elite floor and RB1 overall ceiling makes Gibbs a top-tier pick.
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB - Detroit Lions
|Bye: 8
|Age: 23
|HT: 5-9
|WT: 202
2024: Gibbs blew past even his most optimistic projections, leading the league in rushing scores (16) while averaging just .5 fewer weekly PPR points (21.5) than an historically-good Saquon Barkley. Unsurprisingly, he was at his absolute best when David Montgomery missed Weeks 16-18, averaging 26 touches for 162 yards and two weekly scores in the Lions’ three most important contests. Even with D-Mont back for the Divisional Round, Gibbs turned his 20 handles into 175 yards and two touchdowns.
What’s changed: Former OC Ben Johnson is gone and Montgomery remains. The question is whether new OC John Morton and coach Dan Campbell decide to make Montgomery more of a breather back than true 1B. Because Gibbs is now the unquestioned 1A.
2025 Outlook: Montgomery is an impediment. There is no way around that. But even in D-Mont’s 14 appearances last season, Gibbs averaged 18.7 PPR points. That would have made him the RB6 on the year. Gibbs’ floor is sky high, and his easily-achievable ceiling is an RB1 overall finish.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2023
|DET
|15
|182
|945
|5.2
|63
|10
|52
|71
|316
|1
|11
|242
|216
|190
|2024
|DET
|17
|250
|1412
|5.6
|83.1
|16
|52
|63
|517
|4
|20
|363
|337
|311
|PROJ.2025
|DET
|17
|242
|1205
|5
|70.9
|10
|59
|81
|559
|4
|15
|323
|294
|265
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
