Ja’Marr Chase fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Ja’Marr Chase 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Chase led NFL in every major receiving category in 2024.

Bengals locked him up long-term while also keeping Tee Higgins .

. The likely No. 1 overall pick in most leagues, Chase remains favorite for WR1 overall finish even with some possible TD regression.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Ja’Marr Chase WR - Cincinnati Bengals Bye:10 Age: 25 HT: 6-0 WT: 205

2024: Chase last season led the NFL in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2024, piecing together the most complete season of his NFL career and showing he can dominate at every level of the field. His downright absurd 63 percent receiving success rate also led the league and was by far a career-high mark. Chase’s production increased when Tee Higgins missed time with various injuries.

What’s changed: The Bengals signed Chase to a four-year extension, while also re-signing Higgins and TE Mike Gesicki.

2025 Outlook: Chase will be the first player off the draft board in most leagues, especially in PPR formats. Dominant after the catch, Chase will continue to benefit from a hugely pass-heavy Bengals offense that last year was well over its expected pass rate and should be again in 2025. Chase, who was targeted on 25 percent of his pass routes last season, could see some TD regression and still finish as fantasy football’s top-scoring wideout.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 CIN 12 87 134 1046 12 87.2 9 9 242 199 155 2023 CIN 16 100 145 1216 12.2 76 7 7 263 213 163 2024 CIN 17 127 175 1708 13.4 100.5 17 17 403 340 276 PROJ. 2025 CIN 17 122 172 1452 12 85.4 11 11 340 279 218

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs