Joe Flacco fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 14, 2025 01:22 PM
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Joe Flacco 2025 Fantasy Preview

Joe FlaccoQB - Cleveland BrownsBye:9
Age: 40HT: 6-6WT: 245

2024: Despite finishing as QB36 in fantasy points per game last season, Flacco has a semi-strong fanbase in the fantasy football world. Why? Because in his full starts in 2024 he averaged 37 passing attempts per game (10 touchdowns and seven interceptions). He’s going to let fly. Most of his opportunities with the Colts came due to the inconsistencies and injuries of Anthony Richardson.

What’s Changed: Now with the Cleveland Browns, he’s in a quarterback room/competition with fourth-year cast off Kenny Pickett, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and recent signing Tyler Huntley. Oh, and Deshaun Watson is still on the roster rehabbing. Choose your fighter.

2025 Outlook: Flacco is the favorite to start off the season and is likely the best option for Browns’ pass catchers in fantasy outside of Sanders. The biggest question will be how long is he the starter and will it be worth it figuring the Browns won’t be a great team regardless.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 NYJ 5 110 191 58 1051 5 3 6 0 48 48 48
2023 CLE 5 123 204 60 1616 13 8 2 0 101 101 101
2024 IND 8 162 248 65 1761 12 7 26 0 99 99 99
PROJ 2025 CLE 17 272 430 63 2824 16 11 21 0 156 156 156

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

