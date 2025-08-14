Joe Flacco fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Joe Flacco 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Joe Flacco
|QB - Cleveland Browns
|Bye:9
|Age: 40
|HT: 6-6
|WT: 245
2024: Despite finishing as QB36 in fantasy points per game last season, Flacco has a semi-strong fanbase in the fantasy football world. Why? Because in his full starts in 2024 he averaged 37 passing attempts per game (10 touchdowns and seven interceptions). He’s going to let fly. Most of his opportunities with the Colts came due to the inconsistencies and injuries of Anthony Richardson.
What’s Changed: Now with the Cleveland Browns, he’s in a quarterback room/competition with fourth-year cast off Kenny Pickett, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and recent signing Tyler Huntley. Oh, and Deshaun Watson is still on the roster rehabbing. Choose your fighter.
2025 Outlook: Flacco is the favorite to start off the season and is likely the best option for Browns’ pass catchers in fantasy outside of Sanders. The biggest question will be how long is he the starter and will it be worth it figuring the Browns won’t be a great team regardless.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|NYJ
|5
|110
|191
|58
|1051
|5
|3
|6
|0
|48
|48
|48
|2023
|CLE
|5
|123
|204
|60
|1616
|13
|8
|2
|0
|101
|101
|101
|2024
|IND
|8
|162
|248
|65
|1761
|12
|7
|26
|0
|99
|99
|99
|PROJ 2025
|CLE
|17
|272
|430
|63
|2824
|16
|11
|21
|0
|156
|156
|156
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
