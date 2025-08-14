Justin Fields fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Preview

Justin Fields QB - New York Jets Bye:9 Age: 26 HT: 6-3 WT: 227

2024: Fields started the first six games for the Steelers, showcasing heavy run totals (55 carries, five touchdowns) without any major long runs. After two games in a row where he was held under a 60 percent completion rate, the Steelers benched him for Russell Wilson. Fields played 13 offensive snaps afterwards, mainly as a red-zone run threat.

What’s changed: The Jets have given Fields a free runway as their quarterback in 2025. Aaron Glenn is committed to giving him a real chance, and even if the Jets wanted to give Tyrod Taylor a chance at the job, Taylor is so fragile that he’d be unlikely to make it a month. There’s no quarterback of the future here. This is all Fields.

Outlook: League-winning rushing upside out of the quarterback position is in the range of outcomes. If Fields ran as much as he did last year for the Steelers, he’d crack 150 carries, or the exact amount that league-leader (among quarterbacks) Jalen Hurts had last year. The Jets are built to run the ball and Fields will be a big part of that. If his body can withstand the punishment, Fields has clear QB1 upside in 2025.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 CHI 15 192 318 60 2242 17 11 1143 8 296 296 296 2023 CHI 13 227 370 61 2562 16 9 657 4 230 230 230 2024 PIT 10 106 161 66 1106 5 1 289 5 119 119 119 PROJ 2025 NYJ 17 344 552 62 3078 18 13 763 5 281 281 281

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

