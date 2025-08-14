Justin Fields fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Justin Fields
|QB - New York Jets
|Bye:9
|Age: 26
|HT: 6-3
|WT: 227
2024: Fields started the first six games for the Steelers, showcasing heavy run totals (55 carries, five touchdowns) without any major long runs. After two games in a row where he was held under a 60 percent completion rate, the Steelers benched him for Russell Wilson. Fields played 13 offensive snaps afterwards, mainly as a red-zone run threat.
What’s changed: The Jets have given Fields a free runway as their quarterback in 2025. Aaron Glenn is committed to giving him a real chance, and even if the Jets wanted to give Tyrod Taylor a chance at the job, Taylor is so fragile that he’d be unlikely to make it a month. There’s no quarterback of the future here. This is all Fields.
Outlook: League-winning rushing upside out of the quarterback position is in the range of outcomes. If Fields ran as much as he did last year for the Steelers, he’d crack 150 carries, or the exact amount that league-leader (among quarterbacks) Jalen Hurts had last year. The Jets are built to run the ball and Fields will be a big part of that. If his body can withstand the punishment, Fields has clear QB1 upside in 2025.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|CHI
|15
|192
|318
|60
|2242
|17
|11
|1143
|8
|296
|296
|296
|2023
|CHI
|13
|227
|370
|61
|2562
|16
|9
|657
|4
|230
|230
|230
|2024
|PIT
|10
|106
|161
|66
|1106
|5
|1
|289
|5
|119
|119
|119
|PROJ 2025
|NYJ
|17
|344
|552
|62
|3078
|18
|13
|763
|5
|281
|281
|281
