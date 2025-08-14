Justin Fields fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
NL East-leading Phillies going with a 6-man rotation when Aaron Nola returns on Sunday
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays
Cubs place catcher Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL and bring up Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
Tomoyuki Sugano earns 10th victory as Orioles outlast Mariners 5-3 after long rain delay

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
NL East-leading Phillies going with a 6-man rotation when Aaron Nola returns on Sunday
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays
Cubs place catcher Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL and bring up Owen Caissie from Triple-A Iowa
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
Tomoyuki Sugano earns 10th victory as Orioles outlast Mariners 5-3 after long rain delay

Top Clips

nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Justin Fields fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 14, 2025 06:30 PM
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Justin Fields 2025 Fantasy Preview

Justin FieldsQB - New York JetsBye:9
Age: 26HT: 6-3WT: 227

2024: Fields started the first six games for the Steelers, showcasing heavy run totals (55 carries, five touchdowns) without any major long runs. After two games in a row where he was held under a 60 percent completion rate, the Steelers benched him for Russell Wilson. Fields played 13 offensive snaps afterwards, mainly as a red-zone run threat.

What’s changed: The Jets have given Fields a free runway as their quarterback in 2025. Aaron Glenn is committed to giving him a real chance, and even if the Jets wanted to give Tyrod Taylor a chance at the job, Taylor is so fragile that he’d be unlikely to make it a month. There’s no quarterback of the future here. This is all Fields.

Outlook: League-winning rushing upside out of the quarterback position is in the range of outcomes. If Fields ran as much as he did last year for the Steelers, he’d crack 150 carries, or the exact amount that league-leader (among quarterbacks) Jalen Hurts had last year. The Jets are built to run the ball and Fields will be a big part of that. If his body can withstand the punishment, Fields has clear QB1 upside in 2025.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 CHI 15 192 318 60 2242 17 11 1143 8 296 296 296
2023 CHI 13 227 370 61 2562 16 9 657 4 230 230 230
2024 PIT 10 106 161 66 1106 5 1 289 5 119 119 119
PROJ 2025 NYJ 17 344 552 62 3078 18 13 763 5 281 281 281

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
fields.jpg Justin Fields Jets-Logo.svg New York Jets