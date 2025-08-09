Mark Andrews fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Mark Andrews 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Andrews’ 2024 TE6 overall finish masked career-low target share.

Ravens return same pass-catchers; target rebound remains uncertain.

Touchdown upside intact, but consistent TE1 days may be over.

Mark Andrews TE - Baltimore Ravens Bye:7 Age: 29 HT: 6-5 WT: 250

2024: Andrews somehow turned in one of the more disappointing TE campaigns of the 2024 fantasy season despite ranking as the TE6 in total fantasy points when all was said and done. The 11 touchdowns he finished with led the position, as did his 10 end zone targets, but Andrews averaged the worst target share of his career (15 percent) in 2024 and was the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason.

What’s Changed: The Ravens return all of their primary pass-catchers from last season. Andrews is entering the final year of his contract, and the 28-year-old is years removed from the player he was in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, but he still figures to be a key part in the Ravens’ passing game this season. The question, however, is whether or not he will see his targets rebound to the 7.8 mark he averaged from 2021 to 2023, or if the 4.1 targets/gm he averaged last season will become the new normal.

2025 Outlook: Is this the year Isaiah Likely becomes a thing? Head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason that he wanted to see Likely be an all-pro this season, but that’s all on hold now as he works back from surgery to repair a bone in his foot. Andrews comes with plenty of touchdown upside, but he’ll need more consistent volume to pay off for fantasy managers this season. It’s too early to say for sure, but Andrews’ days as a consistent TE1 may be gone.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 BAL 15 73 113 847 11.6 56.5 5 5 191 154 118 2023 BAL 10 45 61 544 12.1 54.4 6 6 135 113 90 2024 BAL 17 55 69 673 12.2 39.6 11 11 189 161 134 PROJ. 2025 BAL 17 55 76 622 11.3 36.6 5 5 149 122 94

