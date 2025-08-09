 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hezly Rivera
Hezly Rivera leads Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, year after Olympic gold
USA Gymnastics Championships
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
AdventHealth Championship 2025 - Round Two
‘Unfortunate error’ allows wrong player into field at Korn Ferry Tour event

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hezly Rivera
Hezly Rivera leads Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, year after Olympic gold
USA Gymnastics Championships
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
AdventHealth Championship 2025 - Round Two
‘Unfortunate error’ allows wrong player into field at Korn Ferry Tour event

Top Clips

nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Andrews fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 10:07 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Mark Andrews 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Andrews’ 2024 TE6 overall finish masked career-low target share.
  • Ravens return same pass-catchers; target rebound remains uncertain.
  • Touchdown upside intact, but consistent TE1 days may be over.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers
2025 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview: Is Zay Flowers a breakout candidate?
Breaking down the 2025 Ravens from every angle, including the passing game, backfield and win total.

Mark AndrewsTE - Baltimore RavensBye:7
Age: 29HT: 6-5WT: 250

2024: Andrews somehow turned in one of the more disappointing TE campaigns of the 2024 fantasy season despite ranking as the TE6 in total fantasy points when all was said and done. The 11 touchdowns he finished with led the position, as did his 10 end zone targets, but Andrews averaged the worst target share of his career (15 percent) in 2024 and was the subject of trade rumors for much of the offseason.

What’s Changed: The Ravens return all of their primary pass-catchers from last season. Andrews is entering the final year of his contract, and the 28-year-old is years removed from the player he was in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, but he still figures to be a key part in the Ravens’ passing game this season. The question, however, is whether or not he will see his targets rebound to the 7.8 mark he averaged from 2021 to 2023, or if the 4.1 targets/gm he averaged last season will become the new normal.

2025 Outlook: Is this the year Isaiah Likely becomes a thing? Head coach John Harbaugh said earlier this offseason that he wanted to see Likely be an all-pro this season, but that’s all on hold now as he works back from surgery to repair a bone in his foot. Andrews comes with plenty of touchdown upside, but he’ll need more consistent volume to pay off for fantasy managers this season. It’s too early to say for sure, but Andrews’ days as a consistent TE1 may be gone.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 BAL 15 73 113 847 11.6 56.5 5 5 191 154 118
2023 BAL 10 45 61 544 12.1 54.4 6 6 135 113 90
2024 BAL 17 55 69 673 12.2 39.6 11 11 189 161 134
PROJ. 2025 BAL 17 55 76 622 11.3 36.6 5 5 149 122 94

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Andrews_Mark.jpg Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens Primary Logo Baltimore Ravens