Marvin Mims Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Marvin Mims Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Mims broke out in 2024 with 503 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions, functioning as a gadget option near the line of scrimmage. The explosive Mims was third among all NFL receivers in yards per route and led the league in yards after the catch per reception. Even so, he rarely ran a full complement of pass routes and was used sparingly until the final six weeks of the regular season.

What’s changed: The Broncos selected Pat Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed TE Evan Engram in free agency.

Outlook: Broncos beat writers believe Mims will be the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton in 2025. Even if he seizes that role, Mims will likely be a volatile week-to-week fantasy producer, alternating monster stat lines with frustrating outings. Mims’ upside is tantalizing, as his speed and explosiveness are rare and Denver coaches seem to recognize as much.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 DEN 16 22 33 377 17.1 23.6 1 1 65 54 43 2024 DEN 17 39 52 503 12.9 29.6 6 6 130 110 91 PROJ. 2025 DEN 17 49 67 613 12.6 36.1 4 4 134 110 86

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

