Marvin Mims Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp
Jerry Jeudy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_texosurecap_250830.jpg
Ohio State outlasts Texas in Week 1 showdown
nbc_cfb_michigantd3_250830.jpg
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass
nbc_cfb_nmtrickplay_250830.jpg
New Mexico scores on crazy trick play vs. Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Published August 30, 2025 09:10 PM
Marvin Mims Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Mims broke out in 2024 with 503 yards and six touchdowns on 39 receptions, functioning as a gadget option near the line of scrimmage. The explosive Mims was third among all NFL receivers in yards per route and led the league in yards after the catch per reception. Even so, he rarely ran a full complement of pass routes and was used sparingly until the final six weeks of the regular season.

What’s changed: The Broncos selected Pat Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and signed TE Evan Engram in free agency.

Outlook: Broncos beat writers believe Mims will be the team’s No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton in 2025. Even if he seizes that role, Mims will likely be a volatile week-to-week fantasy producer, alternating monster stat lines with frustrating outings. Mims’ upside is tantalizing, as his speed and explosiveness are rare and Denver coaches seem to recognize as much.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2023 DEN 16 22 33 377 17.1 23.6 1 1 65 54 43
2024 DEN 17 39 52 503 12.9 29.6 6 6 130 110 91
PROJ. 2025 DEN 17 49 67 613 12.6 36.1 4 4 134 110 86

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

