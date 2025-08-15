Michael Penix Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Michael Penix Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

Michael Penix Jr. QB - Atlanta Falcons Bye:5 Age: 25 HT: 6-3 WT: 220

2024: The Falcons selected Penix eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered an awkward situation backing up Kirk Cousins and didn’t start until the final three games of the season. Penix threw 105 passes in total, completing 58.1 percent of them for 775 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Fantasy managers did not get a late season boost from him (outside of a productive Week 18), but he fed Drake London early and often in his starts. The left-handed quarterback was one of the older rookies in the league, turning 25 this offseason. The Falcons committed to Penix as the starter and his 0.13 EPA per play is an encouraging mark to build upon.

What’s changed: Penix’s supporting cast stays the same heading into his first season as opening day starter. Most of the Falcons’ offseason upgrades were on the defensive side of the ball and Penix will still have the likes of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and the rest of last season’s playmakers to throw to.

2025 Outlook: The last three games of last season showed Penix adjusting to NFL speed and getting familiar with his targets. He does not run the ball, so passing volume and limiting turnovers will be keys to fantasy production for him. Penix is a low-end QB2 heading into 2025.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 ATL 5 61 105 58 775 3 3 11 1 44 44 44 PROJ 2025 ATL 17 339 560 61 3775 22 14 231 3 254 254 254

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

