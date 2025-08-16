Michael Pittman Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Michael Pittman
|WR -Indianapolis Colts
|Bye:11
|Age: 27
|HT: 6-4
|WT: 223
2024: Pittman became the 1B option to Josh Downs’ 1A in 2024. It wasn’t all bad though. Pittman went for 69 grabs and 808 yards along with three scores in the run-heavy Indy offense, functioning as a decent WR3 in fantasy. With Downs in the mix, Pittman saw his per-route efficiency drop dramatically in 2024.
What’s changed: The Colts signed QB Daniel Jones this offseason. He’s expected to be the team’s Week 1 starter with Anthony Richardson recovering from his second shoulder surgery in two years.
Outlook: Pittman should see a bump in pass volume this season if Jones seizes the Colts’ starting QB job. Richardson finding his way into the starting gig would be a big blow for Pittman. Jones has been among the league’s most accurate intermediate passers over the past three seasons. That could work out well for Pittman, who feasts on targets in the intermediate areas of the field.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|IND
|16
|99
|141
|925
|9.3
|57.8
|4
|4
|217
|167
|118
|2023
|IND
|16
|109
|156
|1152
|10.6
|72
|4
|4
|250
|196
|141
|2024
|IND
|16
|69
|111
|808
|11.7
|50.5
|3
|3
|166
|131
|97
|PROJ. 2025
|IND
|17
|92
|133
|904
|9.9
|53.1
|5
|5
|211
|166
|120
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs