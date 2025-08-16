Michael Pittman Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Michael Pittman Jr. 2025 Fantasy Preview

Michael Pittman WR -Indianapolis Colts Bye:11 Age: 27 HT: 6-4 WT: 223

2024: Pittman became the 1B option to Josh Downs’ 1A in 2024. It wasn’t all bad though. Pittman went for 69 grabs and 808 yards along with three scores in the run-heavy Indy offense, functioning as a decent WR3 in fantasy. With Downs in the mix, Pittman saw his per-route efficiency drop dramatically in 2024.

What’s changed: The Colts signed QB Daniel Jones this offseason. He’s expected to be the team’s Week 1 starter with Anthony Richardson recovering from his second shoulder surgery in two years.

Outlook: Pittman should see a bump in pass volume this season if Jones seizes the Colts’ starting QB job. Richardson finding his way into the starting gig would be a big blow for Pittman. Jones has been among the league’s most accurate intermediate passers over the past three seasons. That could work out well for Pittman, who feasts on targets in the intermediate areas of the field.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 IND 16 99 141 925 9.3 57.8 4 4 217 167 118 2023 IND 16 109 156 1152 10.6 72 4 4 250 196 141 2024 IND 16 69 111 808 11.7 50.5 3 3 166 131 97 PROJ. 2025 IND 17 92 133 904 9.9 53.1 5 5 211 166 120

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

