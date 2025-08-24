Mike Evans fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

 Skip navigation
Published August 24, 2025 07:50 PM
Mike Evans 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: The first 10 weeks of the season were a nightmare for Evans’ fantasy drafters. Chris Godwin dominated the team’s targets out of the slot, leaving Evans as a boom-bust touchdown merchant. Evans had 335 yards through seven games, putting him on pace to fall well short of his 1,000-yard benchmark. A hamstring injury then cost him three games, but Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury at the same time. When Evans returned, he was the one being force-fed targets, and his box scores exploded. He went for 669 yards in his next seven games, getting him over the four-digit mark for the 11th time.

What’s changed: The Bucs got caught flat-footed at receiver last year when Evans and Godwin went down. That won’t be happening this year with the addition of first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka. If Chris Godwin isn’t ready for Week 1, Egbuka will likely take his role in the slot. If he is, the former Buckeye will compete with Jalen McMillan for an outside role opposite Evans. All of this is going on while the Bucs install their third offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, in as many years.

2025 Outlook: Evans is facing several headwinds. The target competition around him is as steep as ever and his touchdown production is likely to dip. Baker Mayfield threw 41 touchdowns last year, 13 more than his 2023 output. If that comes back to Earth, it’s coming out of Evans’ bottom line. His per-game numbers are all but guaranteed to fall compared to the second half of last year, but fantasy managers are factoring that in with a low-end WR2 pricetag.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 TB 15 77 127 1124 14.6 74.9 6 6 225 187 148
2023 TB 17 79 136 1255 15.9 73.8 13 13 283 243 204
2024 TB 14 74 110 1004 13.6 71.7 11 11 240 203 166
PROJ. 2025 TB 17 86 144 1060 12.3 62.3 9 9 244 201 158

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

