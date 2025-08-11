Patrick Mahomes fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Patrick Mahomes 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Mahomes’ check-down heavy approach led to career-low 6.8 adjusted yards per attempt in 2024.

Rashee Rice return could help boost touchdown rate and downfield attempts.

return could help boost touchdown rate and downfield attempts. Still top-12 QB, but fantasy glory days likely behind him.

Patrick Mahomes QB - Kansas City Chiefs Bye:10 Age: 29 HT: 6-2 WT: 225

2024: Mahomes continued his check-down ways in 2024 for the third straight season. His air yards per attempt was near the bottom of the league and his adjusted yards per attempt fell to a career-low 6.8. Mahomes in 2024 had a 5.3 average depth of target against such secondary looks, the fifth lowest mark in the league. He still managed to pass for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns. Mahomes’ 4.5 percent touchdown rate in 2024 was well below his career rate of 6 percent, thanks mostly to struggles in the red zone. Mahomes was 11th in fantasy points per game and 22nd in fantasy points per drop back, in line with Bryce Young and Russell Wilson.

What’s changed: Mahomes should get Rashee Rice back in 2025 after the wideout suffered a season ending knee injury last season in Week 4. Rice could face a suspension, however, leaving his availability in flux. The Chiefs selected Utah State WR Jaylen Royals in the 2025 draft and let WR DeAndre Hopkins walk in free agency.

2025 Outlook: With a (likely) bump in touchdown rate, Mahomes should be a good-enough top-12 quarterback in fantasy leagues. His fantasy glory days are well behind him, however, unless and until he decides to start challenging opposing secondaries deep again. That’s reportedly the goal for the KC offense in 2025. With a fully healthy receiver group, the downfield shots could increase this season. Fantasy managers shouldn’t count on it though. Mahomes is a far better real-life QB than a fantasy option.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 KC 17 435 648 67 5250 41 12 358 4 417 417 416 2023 KC 16 401 597 67 4183 27 14 389 0 280 280 280 2024 KC 16 392 581 68 3928 26 11 307 2 283 283 282 PROJ 2025 KC 17 396 596 67 4156 31 12 302 2 308 308 308

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

