Ray Davis fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Preview

Ray Davis RB - Buffalo Bills Bye:7 Age: 25 HT: 5-8 WT: 220

2024: The No. 128 overall pick of the draft, Davis began the year as the Bills’ unquestioned No. 2 back behind James Cook. He kept the job all season, though it never amounted to much as Cook dominated goal-line carries and Ty Johnson stole third-down work.

What’s changed: Cook reported to training camp amidst his contract squabble while Johnson signed a new two-year deal in March. That leaves limited avenues for Davis to command more work as a sophomore.

2025 Outlook: Even if Davis eats into Cook’s goal-line advantage, it wouldn’t be enough to create true standalone fantasy relevance. Davis does offer strong two-down contingency value.

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

