Ray Davis fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Ray Davis
|RB - Buffalo Bills
|Bye:7
|Age: 25
|HT: 5-8
|WT: 220
2024: The No. 128 overall pick of the draft, Davis began the year as the Bills’ unquestioned No. 2 back behind James Cook. He kept the job all season, though it never amounted to much as Cook dominated goal-line carries and Ty Johnson stole third-down work.
What’s changed: Cook reported to training camp amidst his contract squabble while Johnson signed a new two-year deal in March. That leaves limited avenues for Davis to command more work as a sophomore.
2025 Outlook: Even if Davis eats into Cook’s goal-line advantage, it wouldn’t be enough to create true standalone fantasy relevance. Davis does offer strong two-down contingency value.
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
