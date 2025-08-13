 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_fallpredictions_250812.jpg
Now 10th in Ryder Cup points, Keegan Bradley admits he still has ‘a lot to prove’ as a potential pick
CarrollSwipe_USA.jpg
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Corbin Carroll chooses not to run, Jakob Marsee aggressive versus Braves
Minnesota Twins
Twins owners opt to halt the sale and keep the club in the family, adding new investors instead

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ray Davis fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 13, 2025 01:16 PM
Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Preview

Ray DavisRB - Buffalo BillsBye:7
Age: 25HT: 5-8WT: 220

2024: The No. 128 overall pick of the draft, Davis began the year as the Bills’ unquestioned No. 2 back behind James Cook. He kept the job all season, though it never amounted to much as Cook dominated goal-line carries and Ty Johnson stole third-down work.

What’s changed: Cook reported to training camp amidst his contract squabble while Johnson signed a new two-year deal in March. That leaves limited avenues for Davis to command more work as a sophomore.

2025 Outlook: Even if Davis eats into Cook’s goal-line advantage, it wouldn’t be enough to create true standalone fantasy relevance. Davis does offer strong two-down contingency value.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

