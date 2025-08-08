Shedeur Sanders fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Shedeur Sanders 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Accurate but low-ceiling profile led to surprising Day 3 draft fall.
- Joins crowded Browns QB room behind Flacco, Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.
- Long-term project with stash appeal in deep Superflex leagues only.
|Shedeur Sanders
|QB - Cleveland Browns
|Bye: 9
|Age: 23
|HT: 6-2
|WT: 212
2024: Sanders finished his Colorado career last season with the third most passing yards and the second most touchdown passes among all quarterbacks. With an adjusted completion rate of 83 percent, Sanders was unfailingly accurate in the pocket during his time at Colorado. Sanders had just eight interceptions on 458 attempts in 2024. He didn’t do much in the big play department, however. Sanders’ big time throw rate, as measured by Pro Football Focus, ranked 41st out of 103 qualifying quarterbacks.
What’s changed: Widely expected to be a top-10 pick in 2025, Sanders plummeted to the fifth round, where he was finally selected by the QB-needy Browns. Cleveland also selected QB Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon shortly before taking Sanders. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett signed with the Browns in the offseason.
2025 Outlook: Browns beat writers have said there’s almost no scenario in which Sanders or Gabriel start the season under center. Sanders at best will be the team’s No. 3 quarterback to start the year if he makes the final roster. A solid training camp and preseason could propel Sanders into late-season contention to get some starts for a Browns team looking at yet another lost season in 2025. Sanders could be a decent stash in deeper superflex formats.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|PROJ 2025
|CLE
|17
|29
|44
|65
|291
|2
|1
|62
|0
|24
|24
|24
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
