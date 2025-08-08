 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Mountcastle
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ryan Mountcastle, Phil Maton and Bubba Chandler
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Brian Thomas Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Scottie Scheffler loses temper in Memphis heat, but still in the mix at FedEx St. Jude

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Mountcastle
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ryan Mountcastle, Phil Maton and Bubba Chandler
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Brian Thomas Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Scottie Scheffler loses temper in Memphis heat, but still in the mix at FedEx St. Jude

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Shedeur Sanders fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 8, 2025 04:31 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Shedeur Sanders 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Accurate but low-ceiling profile led to surprising Day 3 draft fall.
  • Joins crowded Browns QB room behind Flacco, Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.
  • Long-term project with stash appeal in deep Superflex leagues only.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos
2025 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Preview: Is there hope for Jerry Jeudy in this offense?
A four-headed quarterback battle, a wide-open backfield, and the potential for another Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku PPR scheme? We can only be talking about the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur SandersQB - Cleveland BrownsBye: 9
Age: 23HT: 6-2WT: 212

2024: Sanders finished his Colorado career last season with the third most passing yards and the second most touchdown passes among all quarterbacks. With an adjusted completion rate of 83 percent, Sanders was unfailingly accurate in the pocket during his time at Colorado. Sanders had just eight interceptions on 458 attempts in 2024. He didn’t do much in the big play department, however. Sanders’ big time throw rate, as measured by Pro Football Focus, ranked 41st out of 103 qualifying quarterbacks.

What’s changed: Widely expected to be a top-10 pick in 2025, Sanders plummeted to the fifth round, where he was finally selected by the QB-needy Browns. Cleveland also selected QB Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon shortly before taking Sanders. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett signed with the Browns in the offseason.

2025 Outlook: Browns beat writers have said there’s almost no scenario in which Sanders or Gabriel start the season under center. Sanders at best will be the team’s No. 3 quarterback to start the year if he makes the final roster. A solid training camp and preseason could propel Sanders into late-season contention to get some starts for a Browns team looking at yet another lost season in 2025. Sanders could be a decent stash in deeper superflex formats.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ 2025 CLE 17 29 44 65 291 2 1 62 0 24 24 24

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
shedeur.jpg Shedeur Sanders browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns