 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Denver Broncos Minicamp
Evan Engram fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Travis Kelce fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Sam LaPorta fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Denver Broncos Minicamp
Evan Engram fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Travis Kelce fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Sam LaPorta fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
justin_rose_thumb.jpg
Storylines leaving TPC Southwind, Ryder Cup update

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey McBride fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 11, 2025 05:33 PM
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Trey McBride 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • McBride commanded one of the league’s highest target shares in 2024, trailing only Malik Nabers and Drake London.
  • Marvin Harrison Jr.’s growth as a sophomore could impact his ceiling in AZ’s offense.
  • Touchdown regression should work in McBride’s favor, giving him a strong chance to repeat as a top-tier fantasy tight end.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Trey McBrideTE - Arizona CardinalsBye:8
Age: 25HT: 6-4WT: 246

2024: 15 weeks of edging led to McBride finally scoring a touchdown in Week 17. Before that, he did everything else for this offense, with seven 10-target weeks and three 100-yard games. The Cardinals simply had nothing else remotely successful going in the passing game in 2025, and thus they fed McBride handily – he had over 25 percent of their targets. Only Malik Nabers and Drake London had more.

What’s changed: McBride got paid, but now we have to reckon with an Arizona offense that seems bent on changing with Drew Petzing emphasizing pre-snap movement this offseason. Marvin Harrison Jr. showed up to early OTAs and minicamp looking like Cleatus the FOX Robot. Michael Wilson grows another year. There’s not a for-sure target threat for McBride, but Harrison flipping him into the No. 2 target on the team would be rough for his chances of repeating as a top-2 finisher at the position.

2025 Outlook: We think McBride will be juuust fine. And he can offset some target regression by catching more touchdowns in 2025. Brock Bowers he ain’t, but it’s hard to find anyone else we’d rather bet on at the position than McBride.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 ARI 16 29 39 265 9.1 16.6 1 1 62 47 33
2023 ARI 17 81 106 825 10.2 48.5 3 3 182 141 101
2024 ARI 16 111 147 1146 10.3 71.6 2 3 244 188 133
PROJ. 2025 ARI 17 109 154 1029 9.5 60.6 6 6 250 196 141

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Trey McBride HEADSHOT FINAL.jpg Trey McBride Arizona Cardinals Primary Logo Arizona Cardinals