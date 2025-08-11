Trey McBride fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Trey McBride 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

McBride commanded one of the league’s highest target shares in 2024, trailing only Malik Nabers and Drake London .

and . Marvin Harrison Jr.’s growth as a sophomore could impact his ceiling in AZ’s offense.

growth as a sophomore could impact his ceiling in AZ’s offense. Touchdown regression should work in McBride’s favor, giving him a strong chance to repeat as a top-tier fantasy tight end.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Trey McBride TE - Arizona Cardinals Bye:8 Age: 25 HT: 6-4 WT: 246

2024: 15 weeks of edging led to McBride finally scoring a touchdown in Week 17. Before that, he did everything else for this offense, with seven 10-target weeks and three 100-yard games. The Cardinals simply had nothing else remotely successful going in the passing game in 2025, and thus they fed McBride handily – he had over 25 percent of their targets. Only Malik Nabers and Drake London had more.

What’s changed: McBride got paid, but now we have to reckon with an Arizona offense that seems bent on changing with Drew Petzing emphasizing pre-snap movement this offseason. Marvin Harrison Jr. showed up to early OTAs and minicamp looking like Cleatus the FOX Robot. Michael Wilson grows another year. There’s not a for-sure target threat for McBride, but Harrison flipping him into the No. 2 target on the team would be rough for his chances of repeating as a top-2 finisher at the position.

2025 Outlook: We think McBride will be juuust fine. And he can offset some target regression by catching more touchdowns in 2025. Brock Bowers he ain’t, but it’s hard to find anyone else we’d rather bet on at the position than McBride.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 ARI 16 29 39 265 9.1 16.6 1 1 62 47 33 2023 ARI 17 81 106 825 10.2 48.5 3 3 182 141 101 2024 ARI 16 111 147 1146 10.3 71.6 2 3 244 188 133 PROJ. 2025 ARI 17 109 154 1029 9.5 60.6 6 6 250 196 141

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs