Zach Charbonnet fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Zach Charbonnet 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: The 1B back in the Seahawks’ two-man committee, Charbonnet wasn’t startable when Kenneth Walker played but became an RB1 whenever he sat. Charbonnet averaged 19.2 PPR points during Walker’s six absences, which would have made him the RB5 on the season. If Charbonnet needed big workloads to get in rhythm as a runner, he was surprisingly consistent as a pass catcher, as his 42 grabs ranked 14th at the position.

What’s changed: Walker remains, though the Seahawks have swapped out pass-obsessed OC Ryan Grubb in favor of Shanahan/Kubiak disciple Klint Kubiak. This will be a more balanced attack. It’s also possible the Seahawks decide it’s time to see more of their No. 2 after yet another injury-plagued Walker campaign.

Outlook: It’s tempting to label Charbonnet as being in fantasy no man’s land, but he does have a standalone role. He also has league-winning upside as an RB3 who could become an RB1 if Walker misses more time.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 SEA 16 108 462 4.3 28.9 1 33 40 209 0 1 106 90 73 2024 SEA 17 135 569 4.2 33.5 8 42 52 340 1 9 187 166 145 PROJ.2025 SEA 17 160 662 4.1 38.9 6 35 47 304 1 7 173 156 138

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

