Career Highlights: All-Pro offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. Upon winning, Whitworth retired as the oldest tackle in NFL history. He also was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. Selected in the 2006 NFL Draft by Cincinnati, the 16-year veteran was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named First-Team All-Pro twice. During the 2014 season with Cincinnati, Whitworth allowed zero sacks and only one hit on quarterback Andy Dalton. For his efforts, he was named Second-Team All-Pro that season. In 2018, Whitworth and his Rams offensive line teammates were named the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year. That year, Whitworth helped the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII after they defeated Dallas in the Divisional Round, New Orleans in the NFC Championship, before losing to New England in the Super Bowl. In college at LSU, as a sophomore in 2003, he started all 14 games, and the team went 13-1 and defeated Oklahoma in the BCS National Championship game. Whitworth, whose 52 collegiate starts ranks second in NCAA history, earned All-SEC honors his last two years.

