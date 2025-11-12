American Century Championship - Charities

2025 Official Charities

The official national charities of the 2025 American Century Championship is the Stowers Institute for Medical Research

The Stowers Institute Seeks to Defeat Devastating Diseases

With a mission to make a significantly contribute to humanity through medical research, Stowers Institute scientists pursue unlocking the secrets of life.

By tackling the riskiest and most difficult questions biology presents us today, they seek to understand human health. All for the ultimate goal: To prevent and cure diseases that touch all of us.

A History of Supporting Worthy Charities

Since 1990, the Championship has donated 100% of its net proceeds to worthy causes. Previous beneficiaries include the Wounded Warrior Project, Eat.Play.Learn Foundation, the Equal Justice Initiative, the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund, the Notah Begay III (NB3) Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund, Uniform Firefighters Association Scholarship Fund, Fallen Patriot Fund, Lake Tahoe Fire Relief Fund (Angora fire), Autism Speaks, LIVESTRONG Foundation, American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, United Negro College Fund, Boys & Girls Club and the Stowers Institute for Medical Research. Over $6 million has been donated to national and local charities over the years

Lake Tahoe Nonprofits Benefit, Too

The event also gives back to the tournament’s host community through grants. Following the tournament, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority initiate a grant application process for area nonprofits to benefit from the donations. To be considered, local organizations must:

Meet 501(c)3 certified nonprofit guidelines

Organization services must benefit specifically the geographical regions of the City of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and Douglas County, NV

Provide an outline of their mission

Describe how the donation will be used

Indicate its impact on the community

In a typical year, approximately 40 nonprofits receive grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. For more information, visit LTVA.org