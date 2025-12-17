Career Highlights: One of the NBA’s most dominant power forwards ever, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is now best recognized as the popular and insightful analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” Inducted into the 2006 Basketball Hall of Fame, Barkley followed up his NBA career with an Emmy Award-winning television career. A colorful entertainer, Barkley has evolved into a pop culture icon on TNT where he has been an NBA studio analyst since 2000. An 11-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA First Team, five-time Second Team selection, and one-time Third Team honoree, Barkley won the 1993 NBA MVP award, when he led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals. Barkley played his first eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers and finished his career with the Suns and Houston Rockets, posting career averages of 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Other accolades include: 1991 NBA All-Star Game MVP, 1985 NBA All-Rookie Team, and NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. A member of the 1992 and 1996 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic basketball teams, he was named Sports Illustrated’s 2002 “Personality of the Year.”

