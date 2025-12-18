Chris Harrison

Career Highlights: Harrison is best known for his role as the host of the ABC Reality TV Dating Show, The Bachelor since the show started in 2002. In addition, he has hosted all the spin-off shows including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games & More. Harrison got his start as a sports reporter for a CBS Affiliate in Oklahoma City. Among his other credits he has worked as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for the 2015-16 season as well as stints with TVG, HGTV and the Game Show Network.

