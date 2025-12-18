Career Highlights: All-Star outfielder Jayson Werth is a former 15-year major league veteran who played for the Toronto Blue Jays (2002-03), Los Angeles Dodgers (2004-05), Philadelphia Phillies (2007-10), and Washington Nationals (2001-17). Werth enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Phillies including their 2008 World Series title where in the regular season he batted .273 with 24 homeruns and 67 RBI in 134 games. In their World Series title games against Tampa Bay, he batted .444 in five games including a two-run home run to help the Phillies win their first title in 28 years. In 2009, Werth was named to his first All-Star game, and played in his second consecutive World Series against the New York Yankees, setting a franchise postseason record with nine home runs in one postseason run. In 2013 with the Nationals, Werth had a tremendous season where he had .318 batting average with 25 homeruns and 82 RBIs. Werth battled many injuries in the final years of his career, finishing with career statistics of 1,583 games, .267 batting average, 1,465 hits, 229 homeruns, and 799 RBIs.

