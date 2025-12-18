 Skip navigation
mcmahon-jim.jpg Download

Jim McMahon

Former NFL All-Pro Quarterback

Career Highlights: Super Bowl champion quarterback Jim McMahon has long been known as one of the NFL’s grittiest quarterbacks in history. McMahon led the Chicago Bears’ offense for the first eight seasons of his 15-year NFL career, from 1982 to 1989, including coming back in 1985 from a season-ending injury the year before and leading the Bears to the 1986 Super Bowl title beating the New England Patriots. McMahon was named to the Pro Bowl that season. Throughout his career, he played for San Diego, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Arizona and earned a second Super Bowl ring with the 1996 Green Bay Packers. Also recognized for his headbands and sunglasses, McMahon finished his career playing 120 regular season games and completing 1,492 passes for 18,148 yards and 100 touchdowns. A consensus All-American at Brigham Young University, McMahon led the nation in passing in 1980 and 1981 and was the first player to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season. At the time, he set 32 NCAA records. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

