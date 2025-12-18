Career Highlights: Former Washington Redskins star quarterback Joe Theismann led the Redskins to two consecutive Super Bowls, beating the Miami Dolphins to win the 1983 Super Bowl title. Theismann’s accomplishments in 1983 include being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Pro, and Pro Bowl MVP. A 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Pro Bowler, Theismann played 163 consecutive games for the Redskins from 1974 to 1985. He holds Redskins records for passing yardage, completions and attempts. Theismann was the 1982 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his community service. Prior to the NFL, he was a two-time Canadian Football League All-Star for the Toronto Argonauts. An All-American at Notre Dame, Theismann led the Fighting Irish to consecutive Cotton Bowls and still holds the Irish school record for most passing yards (526) in a single game. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003, Theismann enjoyed an extensive broadcasting career as well, as he served as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports, ESPN and the NFL Network for many years.

