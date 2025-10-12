American Century Championship - Live Scores

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Jalen Hurts, Emeka Egbuka, Tony Pollard headline Week 15’s Regression Files
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/9b51421/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5000x2813+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fdd%2Ffd%2F7a17eb3d4ce2a71d28055f8db931%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2244787984
LPGA’s 6-foot-3 medalist at Final Qualifying can swing it over 110 mph, leads several Euro grads
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_onemonthtogonfc_251210.jpg
Lions face ‘uphill battle’ to win NFC North
nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
Jalen Hurts, Emeka Egbuka, Tony Pollard headline Week 15’s Regression Files
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/9b51421/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5000x2813+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fdd%2Ffd%2F7a17eb3d4ce2a71d28055f8db931%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2244787984
LPGA’s 6-foot-3 medalist at Final Qualifying can swing it over 110 mph, leads several Euro grads
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 15 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_onemonthtogonfc_251210.jpg
Lions face ‘uphill battle’ to win NFC North
nbc_pft_siriannionhurts_251210.jpg
Sirianni: Talk of benching Hurts is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_parsonsholding_251210.jpg
Should Parsons have gotten holding calls v. Bears?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

American Century Championship - Live Scores