Pena.jpg Download

Michael Peña

Actor

Career Highlights: Actor Michael Peña has been acting in Hollywood for more than 25 years, with an eclectic film and television career that includes memorable parts in back-to-back Oscar Best Pictures “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” and on the small screen in the acclaimed series “The Shield.” Most recently, he starred in the 2022 film “Moonfall,” “Tom and Jerry,” “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,“ “Fantasy Island,” and six films in 2018 including “The Mule,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” and “12 Strong.” Peña played the lead role of DEA agent Kiki Camarena in the television series “Narcos: Mexico.” He was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor in “End of Watch” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, and an ALMA Award for Special Achievement in film in portraying “Cesar Chavez.” Other notable roles were played in movies such as “Fury” alongside Brad Pitt, “Shooter” with Mark Wahlberg, and “The Lincoln Lawyer” with Matthew McConaughey. Peña’s resume includes more than 50 films including “American Hustle,” “Battle: Los Angeles,” “Tower Heist,” “Babel,” “Collateral Beauty,” and “Observe and Report,” to name a few.

