Super Bowl LX Sign Language Streams
NBC Sports, in partnership with the NFL, will present sign language accessibility for Super Bowl LX pregame and halftime entertainment performances on NBCSports.com.
Sign language will be provided by the NFL’s American Sign Language interpreter for the pregame performances of “Lift Every Voice,” the national anthem, and “America the Beautiful.”
Sign language interpretation will be provided for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (using performer-provided lyrics), including by the NFL’s Puerto Rican Sign Language interpreter.
NFL
Fred Beam performs the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Julian Ortiz delivers “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.
NFL
Celimar Rivera Cosme makes history with her halftime show performance in both American Sign Language and Puerto Rican Sign Language.