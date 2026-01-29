 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be played in 2026, 2027, 2028 and beyond?
NFL: Super Bowl XLIX-New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots' Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
nbc_nba_hardenpostgame_260202.jpg
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Georgetown
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, preview, including Xavier-UConn
NFL: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl Locations: Where will the Super Bowl be played in 2026, 2027, 2028 and beyond?
NFL: Super Bowl XLIX-New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

nbc_dps_kraft_260203.jpg
Report: Kraft not elected to HOF Class of 2026
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankings_260202(2).jpg
Early 2026 NBA League Pass rankings
nbc_nba_hardenpostgame_260202.jpg
Analyzing timing of reported Harden trade buzz

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Super Bowl LX Sign Language Streams

NBC Sports, in partnership with the NFL, will present sign language accessibility for Super Bowl LX pregame and halftime entertainment performances on NBCSports.com.

Sign language will be provided by the NFL’s American Sign Language interpreter for the pregame performances of “Lift Every Voice,” the national anthem, and “America the Beautiful.”

Sign language interpretation will be provided for the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (using performer-provided lyrics), including by the NFL’s Puerto Rican Sign Language interpreter.

Sign Language Streams
Image for SB LX: ASL Performance of the National Anthem
NFL
SB LX: ASL Performance of the National Anthem
Fred Beam performs the National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while Julian Ortiz delivers “America the Beautiful” in American Sign Language.
Image for SB LX: ASL Performance of the Halftime Show
NFL
SB LX: ASL Performance of the Halftime Show
Celimar Rivera Cosme makes history with her halftime show performance in both American Sign Language and Puerto Rican Sign Language.